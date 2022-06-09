Best Bitcoin IRA Companies, Top Crypto IRAs Reviewed in 2022

Are you keeping up with the latest ways to optimize your finances for retirement? Bitcoin IRAs allow you to invest in a high-performing asset with significant potential for long-term growth.

Now, you can utilize crypto for your individual retirement fund (IRA). The best Bitcoin IRA companies allow you to diversify your portfolio with cryptocurrency so that you can save enough money to retire comfortably. You may even make a significant return on your investment as well.

Many Bitcoin IRA companies on the market claim to offer the best services. However, there are some less reputable companies and even some outright scammers that seek to steal your retirement money.

To help you avoid these bad actors and choose the best Bitcoin IRA company to manage your assets, we’ve curated a list of the top bitcoin IRA companies below.

Best Bitcoin IRA Companies:

1. Bitcoin IRA – Best Bitcoin IRA Overall

Bitcoin IRA Pros

• Most established Bitcoin IRA

Most established Bitcoin IRA • High security cryptocurrency storage

High security cryptocurrency storage • U.S. regulated insurance up to $100 million

U.S. regulated insurance up to $100 million • Supports over 60 different cryptocurrencies

Supports over 60 different cryptocurrencies • Quick and easy setup

Bitcoin IRA Cons

• Higher fees than some competitors

Bitcoin IRA has been around since 2016 and is the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency IRA provider.

This is an important distinction in an industry where clients need trustworthy companies to handle their money.

Bitcoin IRA processes billions of dollars in crypto transactions each month and has a proven track record of maintaining high-security standards. In addition, the platform is slick and intuitive, and customer support is helpful.

Overall, Bitcoin IRA contains all the essential features needed to take the top spot on our list.

Bitcoin IRA Features – 5/5

Users can set up a Bitcoin IRA account in under 3 minutes. The mobile app is attractive, well-designed, and has over 3,500 5-star reviews.

Once you’ve logged in, you’ll see a customized dashboard with live pricing and options for funding your account. There’s even an extensive educational resource center where crypto beginners can learn all about investing in cryptocurrencies.

With Bitcoin IRA, there’s no need to worry about the safety of your funds. The platform is secured by BitGo, the world’s largest processor of on-chain Bitcoin transactions.

Do you want to invest your money in another type of account besides a traditional IRA?

Bitcoin IRA offers several account options, including Roth IRAs, Bitcoin 401ks, or Saver IRAs. You can even purchase gold to diversify your retirement account assets further. The physical gold bars are stored in Brink vaults.

In the standard Bitcoin IRA account, you can earn up to 6% annual interest on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD. This gives you an excellent opportunity to build even more savings.

Another outstanding feature provided by Bitcoin IRA is their monthly payouts with no lock-up period. This makes it more convenient to manage your account and keep track of your growth over time.

Bitcoin IRA Fees – 4.2/5

If there’s one category where Bitcoin IRA doesn’t shine, it’s the fee structure. The company doesn’t list any of its fees on its website, so you’re forced to contact them and speak directly to a representative

Since they offer several different types of accounts, they presumably have different fee structures for each account type.

While there’s no official confirmation of the fees, online reviews suggest that the prices are relatively high compared to some other platforms.

In addition, there is a $3000 minimum to open an account with Bitcoin IRA. This is not exceptionally high or low for the industry.

However, you can open a Bitcoin Saver account with just a $100 initial deposit.

Bitcoin IRA Security - 5/5

Bitcoin IRA adheres to the highest security standards. The platform partners with BitGo, an industry-leading IRA custodian, to maintain possession of funds.

BitGo is a US-qualified company that processes over 20% of global Bitcoin transactions and holds around $2 billion in its wallets.

All of Bitcoin’s digital wallets feature industry-leading multi-sig standards. In addition, your funds are stored offline in cold storage all the time. This is the safest way to protect cryptocurrency from hackers since they aren’t accessible through the internet.

Furthermore, assets are insured for up to $700 million by Lloyd’s of London.

Bitcoin IRA Cryptocurrency Support - 5/5

Bitcoin IRA is ahead of the game in terms of supported cryptocurrencies. While other leading companies only support a few top-ranked cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin IRA allows you to buy and sell over 60 different crypto coins and tokens.

For example, you can certainly fund your account with all the largest cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. But you can also purchase other coins not found on competing platforms.

These include Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, Chainlink, Ren, Polygon, and more.

Supports Up To 60+ Cryptocurrencies

2. iTrustCapital – Low Bitcoin IRA Fees

iTrustCapital Pros

• Transaction fees are only 1%

Transaction fees are only 1% • Zero monthly fees

Zero monthly fees • Helpful customer support

Helpful customer support • Assets are stored offline

iTrustCapital Cons

• $2,500 account minimum plus $1,000 deposit

iTrustCapital is another leading Bitcoin IRA platform notable for offering some of the lowest fees on the market.

It’s trusted by over 100,000 users and has a well-built platform with plenty of easy-to-use features.

Through a partnership with some of the leaders in finance and cryptocurrency, iTrustCapital can provide a top-notch crypto IRA experience.

iTrustCapital Features - 4.5/5

iTrustCapital offers 24/7 investing in 28 different cryptocurrencies. You can even add gold and silver assets to your account on the same platform.

As a self-directed IRA, you are in control of managing your assets. You can fund your account in several different ways. Both the web app and mobile app feature an intuitive interface that makes it easy for beginners and experienced investors to get started with funding their IRAs.

Something that stands out about iTrustCapital is its customer support.

You can speak to a customer service representative via their phone hotline or browse a comprehensive information database. In addition, they also have a learning hub that is full of educational content about cryptocurrency and personal finance.

With over 1,825 5-star reviews, it appears that iTrustCapital’s large customer base has found a lot to love about the platform.

iTrustCapital iTrustCapital Fees - 5/5

When it comes to fees, iTrustCapital is miles ahead of the competition.

Most Bitcoin IRA providers aren’t transparent about their fee structure, but iTrustCapital lists its charges upfront.

To start with, there’s no monthly account fee. This represents significant savings in comparison with other platforms. In addition, the crypto transaction fee is only 1%.

The only drawback is that the minimum amount to open an account is $2,500. You can find lower minimums elsewhere, but this is hardly an issue compared to the long-term savings of zero monthly fees.

iTrustCapital Security - 5/5

iTrustCapital partners with Coinbase Custody and Fireblocks to offer institutional-grade custody services.

Investors can rest assured that their assets are securely stored offline in cold storage and protected by the highest cyber security standards. In addition, all investments are insured up to $370 million.

iTrustCapital Cryptocurrency Support – 3.5/5

iTrustCapital currently supports 28 different cryptocurrency coins and tokens.

This is a more extensive list than several other platforms on this list, but it’s still far fewer than Bitcoin IRA’s 60+ list. In addition to the major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, you can you’re your iTrustCapital IRA with cryptocurrencies like Algorand, Solana, Aave, Dogecoin, Avalanche, and more.

Zero Monthly Fees

3. Coin IRA - Best Storage Options

Coin IRA Pros

• Qualified consultants

Qualified consultants • Multiple secure storage options

Multiple secure storage options • A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau

Coin IRA Cons

• $20,000 minimum to open a cryptocurrency IRA account

$20,000 minimum to open a cryptocurrency IRA account • Trades need to be confirmed by phone

Many Bitcoin IRAs are self-directed, including most of those on this list. That means you’ll need to rely on your knowledge of investing and cryptocurrencies to set up your account. On the other hand, Coin IRA offers users a guided experience.

Qualified advisors will lead you through your account setup and recommend the best way to approach your IRA.

Since many people setting up retirement funds have little to no knowledge of crypto, this type of expert assistance is a welcome service.

Coin IRA Features - 4/5

Before you even sign up for the platform, Coin IRA demonstrates its commitment to providing excellent customer support by offering a free guide to cryptocurrency investing.

This document contains everything you need to know about crypto retirement funds, inflation hedging, tax benefits, and more.

But that’s just the beginning of Coin IRA’s highly personalized service.

If you want to create an IRA, professional consultants will walk you through account creation and advise you on the benefits and risks of investing in cryptocurrency.

For people who may be newcomers to crypto or would benefit from professional consultation, Coin IRA is an excellent choice. However, if you want to manage your funds on the go and interact with an app - look elsewhere.

Every Coin IRA transaction must go through a platform advisor and be confirmed over the phone. This may not be the most efficient approach for investors who want a hands-on experience.

Coin IRA Fees - 3/5

Since Coin IRA’s platform utilizes one-on-one interactions between its staff and clients, they require a much higher minimum deposit than other platforms.

As a result, you’ll need at least $20,000 to open an IRA account at Coin IRA.

Furthermore, they aren’t transparent about their fee structure. There are no details regarding fees or monthly account charges.

Coin IRA Security - 4.5/5

Coin IRA claims to store all its clients’ assets in offline cold storage. They state that their “grade-5 nuclear bunkers” are protected by armed guards.

One way they do stand out is by offering 3 different storage methods. You can either entrust your assets to Coin IRA, use your own digital wallet, or transfer your funds to a personal cold storage wallet.

This is somewhat unique in the industry, so if personal custody is important, Coin IRA offers the flexibility you require.

Coin IRA Cryptocurrency Support - 3/5

Coin IRA only lists 8 supported cryptocurrencies on their website, though they claim to support more.

While most top coins are covered, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, many investors may prefer a broader range of crypto options.



Nonetheless, if you’re looking for some of the best crypto storage methods out there - then Coin IRA are worth checking out!

Multiple Secure Storage Options

4. BitIRA – Best Crypto IRA Account Security

BitIRA Pros

• Exceptionally high-security standards

Exceptionally high-security standards • Dollar-to-dollar insurance coverage

Dollar-to-dollar insurance coverage • Registered with the U.S. Department of Treasury

BitIRA Cons

• Account creation requires BitIRA staff specialist

Account creation requires BitIRA staff specialist • No fees are listed on the website

BitIRA refers to itself as the “world’s most secure digital IRA.” As the first digital IRA provider registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), BitIRA holds itself to a very high standard.

Like Coin IRA, BitIRA employs certified custodians to manage your account. For investors who value high security and want to be fully compliant with IRS guidelines, BitIRA is an excellent choice.

BitIRA Features - 3.5/5

BitIRA’s strength lies in its compliance with financial regulators. The platform is IRS aligned, and their dedicated IRA specialists will assist you with account setup and maintenance.

Newcomers to cryptocurrency will appreciate the close attention to detail that BitIRA provides. You can rest assured that your account won’t run afoul of regulations. However, users who want a higher level of independence may find the platform restrictive.

Since there is no user interface or mobile app where you can track your assets or buy and sell cryptocurrency, you’ll need to rely on BitIRA’s consultants to handle everything for you.

BitIRA Fees - 3.5/5

The platform’s fees are not listed on the website. However, information in online reviews points to a fee structure that is average compared to other Bitcoin IRAs.

When it comes to the minimum account deposit, BitIRA requires $5,000, which is slightly higher than some of the other options on this list.

BitIRA Security - 5/5

BitIRA claims to offer the world’s first insured cold storage solution for digital currency IRAs.

You can only access your assets through multi-factor authentication, and your assets are stored offline in grade-5 nuclear bunkers.

There appear to have been no notable security breaches in the years since BitIRA has been operating. In the unlikely event of a hack, BitIRA insures your account end-to-end up to $100 million.

BitIRA Cryptocurrency Support - 3/5

BitIRA only lists 9 supported cryptocurrencies on their website. While most of the top coins are covered, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, this may not be sufficient for users who wish to hold a wider variety of cryptocurrencies.

Nevertheless. if you’re looking for a top-notch security solution for your crypto - look no further than BitIRA.

Most Secure Service For Your Crypto

5. Broad Financial – Best Self-Directed IRA

Broad Financial Pros

• Offers the most user control

Offers the most user control • Connect any crypto exchange or wallet

Connect any crypto exchange or wallet • Flat, annual fees

Flat, annual fees • Zero minimum deposit

Broad Financial Cons

• Fairly high setup cost

Fairly high setup cost • Account security is left up to you

Broad Financial offers something different from the other Bitcoin IRAs on this list. As a checkbook IRA, the user is in complete control of their investments.

Broad Financial does not act as the custodian for your account. They simply make it possible for you to set up an independent IRA. This is ideal for users who want the highest level of flexibility and customization but may not be suitable for inexperienced investors.

Broad Financial Features - 4/5

Broad Financial works by setting up a unique LLC on your behalf to make it legal for you to operate your own traditional or crypto Roth IRA.

This means you can connect to any cryptocurrency exchange or crypto wallet. So, there are endless possibilities in terms of how you want to structure your IRA and manage your funds .

There is little guidance for inexperienced investors, but that is by design, so it can’t be counted against the company. It’s only recommended to operate a checkbook IRA if you have a good grasp of financial best practices.

Privacy and self-custodianship are core values for many people involved in cryptocurrency. In this aspect, Broad Financial is an excellent choice.

Broad Financial Fees - 4.5/5

Broad Financial has a straightforward fee structure.

The initial account setup costs $1,295. Then, you pay $208 in annual fees. There are no transaction fees, no monthly charges, and no hidden costs. While the initial setup fee is high, it is more cost-effective in the long run than other platforms that charge fees for every transaction.

Broad Financial Security - 3.5/5

Security is up to you when opening an account with Broad Financial. Since you hold all the keys to your own funds, you must keep your account secure for potentially many years.

Once your account grows to a sizable amount, this can be a serious task. Therefore, take great care to protect your private keys.

Be sure to research the crypto exchange of your choice before conducting transactions to and from your wallet. The last thing you want is for your funds to go missing with no way to retrieve them.

Remember, there is no large insurance policy to back up your account should your funds get lost or stolen.

Broad Financial Cryptocurrency Support - 5/5

With the Broad Financial Bitcoin IRA, you’re free to connect to the crypto of your choice. No other IRA platform on this list can compete in this category.

So, whether you only want to fund your account with Bitcoin or micro-cap altcoins that might sky-rocket in value one day, Broad Financial’s IRA doesn’t restrict your options.

Zero Minimum Deposit

6. BlockMint – Best Crypto IRA Account For Newcomers

BlockMint Pros

• BlockMint advisors set up your portfolio

BlockMint advisors set up your portfolio • Secure cold wallet storage

Secure cold wallet storage • Easy to get started

BlockMint Cons

• Fees are high

Fees are high • $10,000 account minimum

BlockMint is a perfect beginner-friendly Bitcoin IRA platform. BlockMint’s financial advisors help you every step of the way, from setting up your account to choosing the cryptocurrency in your portfolio.

If you’re looking to diversify your IRA but don’t know how to get started, consider getting in touch with BlockMint’s consultants .

BlockMint Features – 4.2/5

BlockMint is owned by one of America’s leading precious metal investment companies, Lear Capital. So, their financial advisors have extensive experience guiding investors through the creation and management of retirement funds.

Users don’t have many options for customizing their accounts, which can be positive or negative depending on your expectations.

If you’re looking for a no-frills platform and want to rely on a professional to do the work for you, then BlockMint is a good option.

However, if you want a user interface where you can perform actions on your own, look for another platform.

BlockMint Fees - 3/5

BlockMint’s fees are higher than their competitors on this list.

First, they require a minimum account deposit of $10,000. After that, any cryptocurrency purchases are subject to a 15% fee.

Furthermore, there are other fees imposed by the account custodian: a 2.5% purchase fee, a 1% sell fee, a $195 annual maintenance fee, and a 0.05% monthly storage fee.

BlockMint Security - 4/5

BlockMint’s holdings are secured in 2 separate guarded vaults.

Since the assets are stored offline, the threat of online hacking attempts is significantly reduced. However, the company doesn’t make many security details available on its website. Nor do they mention insurance.

BlockMint Cryptocurrency Support - 3/5

Currently, BlockMint only supports 6 different cryptocurrencies.

So if you plan on investing in any coins besides the most popular ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum, you should consider one of the other options on this list.

Great For Beginners

7. Bitcoin Advizers – Top Customer Service

Bitcoin Advizers Pros

• Multi-channel customer support

Multi-channel customer support • Personalized assistance

Personalized assistance • A+ rating by Better Business Bureau

Bitcoin Advizers Cons

• Newer company

Newer company • App is limited

If you’re looking for the best customer service, Bitcoin Advizers has excellent reviews from people who need personalized attention in setting up their Bitcoin IRA.

While the company isn’t as established as some of the others on this list, they seem to be impressing its clients with its financial expertise.

Bitcoin Advizers Features – 3.5/5

BitcoinAdvizers specialize in assisting people aged 50-70 with cryptocurrency IRA investments - making it great for setting up your bitcoin retirement account.

Since their target demographic prefers human customer support over technical applications, the company seems to have placed most of its efforts on developing the service side of the business.

There is no user interface to manage your portfolio or buy new assets. While there is a mobile app , it seems limited to price tracking and demo trading.

The whole platform doesn’t feel as substantial as some of the competitors. Some of the links on the website are broken, and there isn’t much information on the background of the company or the technical details.

Bitcoin Advizers Fees - 3.8/5

There are no fees listed on the website, making it hard to determine the value you get for the cost of the service.

However, some online reviews state that the minimum account deposit is $10,000, with an annual fee of $195 and a $20 monthly fee. In addition, investors may pay a certain percentage on their overall IRA balance.

Bitcoin Advizers Security – 3/5

Again, there isn’t any information listed on the website regarding account security.

This should be a primary concern for any investor trusting their funds with an IRA provider. While all the reviews we can find are positive and no one mentioned any security concerns, the company should be more transparent with its practices.

Bitcoin Advizers Cryptocurrency Support – 3.9/5

BitcoinAdvizers appears only to support 6 cryptocurrencies, consisting of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and XRP.

However, this will suit the needs of most investors, but a more comprehensive range of supported crypto would be welcome.

Offers Personalized Assistance

How We Selected the Best Bitcoin IRA Companies

We considered over a dozen Bitcoin IRAs when making the selection in this review. Our highest priority was picking reputable companies with considerable experience in IRA management and cryptocurrency assets.

Security was another primary consideration. Hacking is a constant threat in digital finance, and platforms that deal in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are often the target of sophisticated cyber-attacks. The selected companies have state-of-the-art security measures, and their assets are covered by insurance.

Other factors we looked at were cost and additional features. While the fees vary by platform, we only chose IRAs that offered excellent services for their fee structure.

Best Bitcoin IRA Companies: FAQs

What Is a Bitcoin IRA?

A Bitcoin IRA company enables you to open and maintain an individual retirement account (IRA) with cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin.

How Do Bitcoin IRAs Work?

Bitcoin IRAs work by allowing individuals to hold Bitcoin instead of stocks or bonds in their retirement accounts. You can hold other cryptocurrencies as well, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more.

When you open a Bitcoin IRA account, it operates similarly to traditional IRAs. Most U.S. residents can open a Bitcoin IRA, and you’ll need to provide your Social Security number as well as other personal details.

Depending on the brokerage, you can fund your Bitcoin IRA account by rolling over your balance from existing IRAs or other retirement accounts.

Most Bitcoin IRA companies allow you to choose between a traditional IRA or Bitcoin Roth structure.

In traditional IRAs, your taxes are deferred until you withdraw your funds after retiring. Roth IRAs are taxed when you make your contributions, but future withdrawals are tax-free.

Is It Safe To Put My Money in a Bitcoin IRA?

Yes, it’s safe to put money in a Bitcoin IRA. If you deposit your funds with a trusted Bitcoin IRA provider - they will provide multiple layers of security to protect your account.

Choosing a provider, such as Bitcoin IRA , that stores your funds in offline cold storage is recommended. This provides the highest level of protection from hacking attempts.

However, no Bitcoin IRA provider can influence the price of your crypto assets. Since cryptocurrency is a relatively new asset, it’s considered volatile and riskier than many other assets.

Be sure to research the fundamentals of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin before investing in a Bitcoin IRA.

How Are Bitcoin Iras Different From Traditional IRAs?

Bitcoin IRAs allow you to hold cryptocurrencies to fund your retirement account. Traditional IRA providers primarily invest in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds.

While some conventional brokerages are beginning to offer support for crypto, it’s better to use a dedicated cryptocurrency provider.

So if you’re trying to decide between a traditional or Roth IRA, make sure to do your research to choose the best option for you.

What Are the Advantages of Cryptocurrency IRAs?

Some advantages of cryptocurrency IRAs include the ability to help mitigate risk by adding diversification to retirement portfolios.

In addition, they can maximize potential returns since cryptocurrency has a track record of volatile price action. It’s also possible that some investors in crypto IRAs can avoid capital gains taxes depending on the type of retirement account.

How Much Bitcoin Do I Need To Retire?

There is no set answer to how much Bitcoin you’ll need to retire. Each person’s retirement requirements will be different.

For one thing, your retirement target depends on your personal budget, lifestyle, and place of residence. In addition, Bitcoin is a volatile asset, so the value of your account may fluctuate according to the market.

How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin IRA for My Needs?

You should consider two primary factors when choosing a Bitcoin IRA for your needs: security and fees.

First, check to see how the company in question secures your funds. Do they offer insurance up to a certain value as iTrustCapital does? Do they store your assets offline in physical vaults? Or do they have a dubious financial record?

Opening an IRA account should be a long-term plan, so the provider needs to be a well-established company that will continue operating well into the future.

Before signing up, be sure to search for negative news regarding any of the cryptocurrency IRA companies you’re looking at.

Hackers recently seized over $36 million in crypto by breaching the security at IRA Financial Trust. Exploits like this can happen without notice. So if you notice anything that raises your concern, consider choosing another financial provider.

Lastly, Investigate all the different fees charged by the platform. Based on your account's size, there may be trading fees, administrative fees, storage fees, and other hidden fees. Choose an IRA company best suited to managing your funds according to your budget.

Top 3 Crypto IRA Companies: Summary

To sum up, here are the top 3 crypto IRA picks:

Best Bitcoin IRA Companies: The Takeaway

For those looking to diversify their investment portfolios, Bitcoin IRAs allow you to mitigate risk while potentially gaining significant returns.

With so many companies launching crypto support for IRAs, understanding the risks and opportunities is more important than ever.

That being said, Bitcoin IRA is one of our top choices for several reasons. Not only is it one of the most established crypto IRA companies out there, but it also offers high-security standards, and insures your assets up to $100 million dollars.

However, Before you create an account using one of the best Bitcoin IRA companies on our list, be sure to do your own research.

Contact their customer support if you have any questions regarding their features or fees. If you’re unsure whether a Bitcoin IRA is right for you, consult a qualified financial advisor.

