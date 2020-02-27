Bernie Sanders tweets on Delhi riots, BJP leader threatens India will influence US polls

BJP's BL Santosh, the party's National General Secretary (Organisation), however, later deleted his tweet.

The BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh on Thursday hit out at Bernie Sanders, the Democratic candidate for the US Presidential election for his take on the riots in New Delhi. In a tweet that he has since deleted, Santosh wrote, “How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections .Sorry to say so...But you are compelling us (sic)”.

Bernie Sanders had posted a link to Washington Post's article on the riots in New Delhi and called US President Donald Trump's reaction to the violence a failure of leadership on human rights.

"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights," Bernie Sanders said in a tweet.

Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.https://t.co/tUX713Bz9Y — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020

The Democratic candidate’s comments come days after Trump’s visit to India, when New Delhi was on the boil with communal violence in several parts of the capital. When asked about incidents of violence during his India visit, the US president had said, "As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn't discuss that with him (Modi). That's up to India."

A staunch RSS man, BL Santosh is a close associate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and has made communally-coloured statements in the past. Santosh had on February 25 also insinuated that the Delhi riots were planned and that the AAP government was not taking action against the "rioters".

"What is the reason for Delhi Govt and AAPs subdued reactions to panned Delhi riots? No relief to cops killed or citizens murdered. Is it because of one way polling in selected booths and AAPs total victory in minority dominated constituencies? Nation will never forgive them," he had said in a tweet.

After violence broke out in Jaffrabad, BL Santosh tweeted to say “rioters needed to be taught a lesson”.

The communal violence that began on Sunday in parts of northeast Delhi has so far claimed 32 lives. Clashes had erupted on Sunday between protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and right-wing groups, before escalating into riots.

With inputs from PTI