Bengaluru's Maharani Cluster Uni students protest against short notice for exams

A circular was released by the Maharani Cluster University on July 9 that announced exams for first and third semester Under Graduate and Postgraduate students from July 19.

Over 50 students had turned up in front of the Maharani Cluster University college building in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 14, despite the rainy weather. The students were protesting, holding placards, and shouting slogans against the announcement of exams. They were determined to stand their ground until the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Gomathi Devi L met them and heard their demands. Their main demand was to revoke a circular that announced the date of examinations.

The students’ decision to protest came amid a circular that was put out on July 9 by the Maharani Cluster University announcing exams for first and third semester Under Graduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students from July 19, giving the students just 10 days to prepare.

“The first and third semester UG and PG examinations are tentatively scheduled from July 19,” the circular said. It further stated, “All the UG and PG students of Maharani Cluster University are informed to be prepared to take semester examinations, at short notice.”

Several students at the protest told The News Minute that 10 days was not adequate time to prepare for the examinations.

“Firstly, the classes were online and as we all know, it is difficult to understand things online. On top of this, we have already entered the next semester of classes. It is Impossible to write exams on such short notice even under normal circumstances and it is much more difficult to go back to the old subjects and study. Also, our current semester classes are going on now, when will we be able to study?” questioned Gunasheela, a student of the university participating in the protest.

The other issue that the students pointed out was that all of them haven’t been vaccinated. Gunasheela further said, “Not all of us are vaccinated and many of us are still to get the jab. After seeing what happened in the past few months, how can we write exams? Thousands have died due to COVID-19 and we don’t want to be the next.”

Eventually, around 30 minutes after the students began to protest, the VC arrived at the protest spot. She heard the demands of the students and after the interaction, assured the students verbally that no decision about exams will be taken before the government directs them to. Students clapped and welcomed the announcement.