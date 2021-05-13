Bengaluru's IISc developing new COVID-19 vaccine that can be stored at 30℃

The vaccine, which is yet to begin human trials, is more effective in neutralising the coronavirus than others, according to the Health Minister.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru is in the process of developing a new COVID-19 vaccine, which can be stored at room temperature, will be a breakthrough in India’s battle against COVID-19, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday after interaction with Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc.

The vaccine, which is yet to begin human trials, can be stored in room temperatures up to 30 degree Celsius, according to IISc. “From a public health point of view, this is a huge advantage as it enables the government to scale up distribution of vaccines in a much faster and easier way,” Sudhakar said in a statement.

He also added that the vaccine being developed by IISc is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines in use in India. During the interaction, Professor Govindan Rangarajan apprised the minister about various researches that are being carried out by scientists at IISc, including designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator.

The oxygen concentrator developed by IISc has a capacity of 10 LPM (litres per minute). IISc officials state that the oxygen output of the concentrator is about 90% and hence more efficient compared to Chinese-made concentrators, whose output is about 40-50%. The oxygen concentrator is being tested for its clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College.

Meanwhile, Professor Rangarajan sought support from the minister to expedite the process of clinical validation for the COVID-19 vaccine and also help in obtaining regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its emergency use.

The Minister and said he will take up the matter immediately with the Voce Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and concerned Union Ministers.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar has sought IISc's help in developing an audit mechanism and finding ways for optimal utilisation of medical oxygen, and also to minimise wastage at both refilling and bottling units and at the hospitals. IISc has assured to extend all technical and engineering support to address the issue.