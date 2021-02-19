Bengaluru's Byappanahalli railway terminal likely to open on March 15

Built at a cost of over Rs 300 crore, the terminal aims to help decongest KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur stations.

After a long delay, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal at Byappanahalli in Bengaluru is likely to be inaugurated on March 15. This is a modern coaching terminal equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The terminal, which is designed like that of the Bengaluru airport, will have a waiting hall, a VIP lounge with a digital real-time passenger information system and a lavish food court. It will also have its own water recycling plant with a capacity of 4 lakh-litres.

Touted to be the first centralised AC railway terminal in the country, which has the capacity of operating 50 trains per day, the terminal also has a well-built foot over bridge along with two subways on each side, connecting all the seven platforms, a press release stated. Apart from this, escalators and lifts connecting all platforms are also included to facilitate passenger movement. The press release added that the station building covers an area of 4200 sq metres to cater for a daily footfall of 50,000. The terminal has seven platforms apart from eight stabling lines and three pit lines.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday took to Twitter and shared some of the pictures of the upcoming terminal.

Have a glimpse of the upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.



The press release also said, “164 pairs of express trains and 109 pairs of passenger trains are plying from two stations in Bengaluru city, namely the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway station in Majestic and Yeshwantpur railway station. There has been a consistent demand from the people to introduce more number of express trains connecting Bengaluru.”

To meet the demand, the new coaching terminal was planned at Byappanahalli, which is located in the heart of the city. The terminal was sanctioned in 2015-16.

Once this terminal is operational, more trains from Bengaluru to other major cities like Mumbai and Chennai can be operated. In addition to that, more trains connecting Bengaluru to all the other districts of Karnataka can also be run. This coaching terminal will help to decongest KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur stations. The butterfly-shaped terminal, built at a cost of around Rs 314 crore, is aimed at being a transportation hub on the eastern end of the city.