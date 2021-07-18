Bengaluru zoo displays rare snake species to mark World Snakes Day

The zoo has also organised a guided tour where visitors will be allowed to interact with the zookeepers and experts.

news Wildlife

Rare snake species have been displayed at the reptile park in the Bengaluru Zoo at the Bannerghatta National Park to spread awareness on the occasion of World Snake Day, which was marked on July 16, Friday.

"Six different species of snakes are showcased to mark their day. Among them are venomous King Cobra, Spectacled Cobra and Russell's Viper and non-venomous Rat, Indian Rock python and Red Sand Boa," said Bannerghatta Biological Park executive director Vanashree Vipin Singh in a statement. About 20% of the 3,000 species of snakes the world over are venomous, including four found in the Indian sub-continent â€” Cobra, Russell's Viper, the Saw-scaled Viper and Common Krait.

"Snakes play a key role in the ecosystem, as they act as both prey and predators in the food chain. They prey on small mammals, birds and rodents, while they act as prey for other snakes and birds like eagles and kites," said Singh on the occasion.

The zoo has also organised a guided tour of the reptile park this weekend to interact with its keeper and a biologist expert to learn about the unique species, which are cold-blooded animals whose activity levels are dependent on environmental temperature. People can register for the free guided tour of the reptile section in the zoo on the website www. bannerghattabiologicalpark.org . There will be a maximum of 20 participants per group, and normal zoo entry tickets need to be purchased.

The zoo has also organised a guided tour of its Butterfly Park on July 17-18 to visitors for a close-up experience and provide them an opportunity to interact with an entomologist (an expert who specialize in the branch of biology that is concerned with the study of insects) and learn about butterflies and other insects them and their role in the ecosystem.

Also on display at the zoo, is a scorpion, which has given birth to 20 nymphs. The young ones climb on the mother's back for protection and suck nutrients and food from her body.