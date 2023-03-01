Bengaluru woman stabbed to death for refusing marriage proposal

Leela was taken to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival.

news News

A 25-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death outside her workplace in Bengaluru on February 28, Tuesday evening, for rejecting a manâ€™s marriage proposal. The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavithra Nalamati, an employee of Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited in Murugeshpalya. The accused, Dinakar Banala, a 28-year-old healthcare worker from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, Dinakar and Leela had been in a relationship for five years and had planned to get married. However, Leela's family was against the marriage due to differences in caste. Despite this, the couple continued their relationship until Leela informed Dinakar that her family would not agree to their marriage and that she would have to respect their decision.

Police said that Dinakar waited outside Leela's office and confronted her when she stepped out. An argument ensued, which quickly escalated into violence. Dinakar pulled out a knife and stabbed Leela multiple times.

Eyewitnesses alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested Dinakar. Leela was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.