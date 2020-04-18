Bengaluru woman thanks cop for pass to visit ailing mother, returns it when she dies

The thoughtful gesture of the young lady returning her movement pass to the police won her praise from many.

When the Karnataka police began issuing movement passes for certain categories of essential services, they received a special request from a woman in Bengaluru.

The woman’s mother was in the last stages of her life, battling cancer at a city hospital. She, along with her father, wanted to visit her in hospital and be with her, during the last few days of her life. They requested the assistance of Inspector General of Police (Railways), D Roopa, and applied to the local District Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharanappa SD to grant them a pass which would allow them to visit their loved one in hospital.

IGP Roopa had tweeted on April 8, “A young lady with her father needed passes to visit her mother being treated in hospital for cancer. She wanted passes to visit her mother. Within five minutes of my forwarding her request with hospital documents @DCPEASTBCP was kind & quick enough to issue passes to her.”

However, a few days later, the woman passed away, owing to her terminal illness. Her daughter was quick to thank the police official who was responsible for helping her out during the harrowing time.

The unnamed woman left a note to D Roopa as follows:

“Hi ma'am, my mother passed way at the hospital and I have returned the pass to the Baiyappanahalli police station today. Thank you for helping us get the pass and enabling me to spend the last few weeks of her life with her. We are glad that mom isn't suffering anymore at least as the last few weeks on hospital was very difficult on her and for us to see her suffering was very painful. The doctors had told us that there wasn't much time left as well. My dad and I are very thankful to you as we know it's only because of you speaking to people that we got the pass.”

The top police official said that she was moved by the exchange. She tweeted, “My eyes moistened to see this message today who had approached me to get her a pass to visit her mother suffering from cancer . @DCPEASTBCP was quick enough to give her a pass. But alas! She lost her mother. The lady even returned her pass promptly!”