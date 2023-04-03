Bengaluru woman killed, mother seriously injured after truck runs over scooter

The deceased person, identified as Anusha G, was riding along with her mother Vanajakshi (50) and her son Arya (7) on her scooter when the accident occurred.

A 29-year-old woman was killed and her mother was seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Sunday, April 2 near the Pantarapalya bus stop when Anusha G (29) was riding with her mother Vanajakshi (50) and son Arya (7). Reports state that the three were on their way to Rajarajeshwari Nagar to meet the relatives when the accident took place.

The truck driver wanted to overtake their scooter, but ended up knocking down the vehicle and running over it. While Anusha was killed on the spot, her mother suffered serious injuries to her legs. Anushaâ€™s son Arya escaped with minor injuries. The Hindu reported that people in the vicinity of the accident rushed to help the injured, and called for an ambulance and the police.

The truck driver, however, fled the scene immediately after the accident. The Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case of hit-and-run and are looking for the driver. According to The Hindu, an angry mob threw stones at the truck, which was reportedly carrying cement. They also blocked the traffic for some time but the police were able to disperse the crowd and clear the traffic.