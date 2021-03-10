Bengaluru woman injured in altercation with Zomato delivery exec, nasal bone broken

Hitesha Chandranee alleged that the delivery executive barged into her home and attacked her, leaving her with a bloody nose and a fracture.

news Controversy

Hitesha Chandranee, a Bengaluru-based content creator and make-up artist, has alleged that she was assaulted by a Zomato delivery executive on March 9 after an argument over a delayed food delivery order. In a video posted on Instagram, Hitesha, seen with a bloody gash on her nose, says that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order. She further alleges that the delivery executive barged into her home and abused her as well.

Hitesha says in the video that she placed an order at 3.30 pm on March 9, which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm, but since she did not receive her order on time, she got in touch with Zomato’s customer support, and asked them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order. When the delivery executive, whom she identified as Kamaraj, came to her door, she asked him to wait as she was speaking to a customer care representative, which is when she says he started abusing her.

“The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don’t usually open the door because of Shushi [her pet dog] and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato’s customer support,” Hitesha says in the video. “I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is he entered my home and punched me on my face so that I don’t get back to him, and he ran away.”

Sources however say that the delivery executive has said that Hitesha hit him with a slipper to which he responded in self-defence, which resulted in her getting hurt due to a door. Zomato's detailed reaction is expected after they speak to both parties.

Speaking to TNM, Hitesha says the executive allegedly entered her home, and she picked up her sandal in self-defence, but he punched her. She adds that when the man realised that she was bleeding, he fled her home and exited the building.

Hitesha says she has suffered a nasal bone fracture.

“I was given high power antibiotics and painkillers because of which I am able to talk. I am unable to talk. My eyes water and my nose bleeds as soon as I start talking,” she adds in the video.

Watch what she has alleged here:

Meanwhile, responding to the video that Hitesha uploaded on her social media, Zomato’s official handle said that it will cooperate in the police investigation as well as the medical assistance that is required.

“Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Zomato has said.

Hitesha added that a Zomato employee has reached out to her who said that further action will be taken.