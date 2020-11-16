Bengaluru woman found dead, family alleges husband harassed her over a 'prophecy'

The woman's family alleged that the harassment by the husband increased after an astrologer said she won't conceive.

news Death

Twenty-five-year old Ashwini used to live with her mother and sister in Bengaluru. It was sometime last year that she convinced her mother that she wants to marry a man named Yuvaraja. In February, Yuvaraja, who is employed with a private company in Bengaluru and Ashwini got married. It was only on November 13, that Ashwini opened up to her mother and sister about the harassment she had been facing from Yuvaraja and his family. She alleged that the harassment had escalated after an astrologer made a prophecy. On November 14, Ashwini's family was told that she died of suicide.

The astrologer had predicted that Ashwini will not bear children and this exacerbated the harassment faced by the woman, Ashwini (25) worked in the customer support department of a reputed online grocery store in Bengaluru. Her family alleged that her husband demanded expensive gifts and more dowry from Ashwini after the astrologer made the prediction.

Problems reportedly started between Ashwini and Yuvaraj (30) soon after their marriage since Yuvaraj allegedly lost his job during the lockdown. The couple lived in Horamavu area in Bengaluru and a first information report (FIR) was registered in Hennur police station against Yuvaraj and his family members. They have been booked under sections 34 (common intent),498A (cruelty by husband and relatives),306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the investigating police, Yuvaraj and his family allegedly harassed Ashwini particularly after an astrologer predicted that Ashwini would not bear children. She was also fat-shamed and faced domestic abuse from Yuvaraj. "He has harassed her for small reasons and she decided to end her life after the harassment. He was constantly telling her that she was fat and also harassed her based on the astrologer's prediction," said a police official investigating the case.

Ashwini's family, speaking to TNM, said that Yuvaraj demanded expensive gifts including a mobile phone and more money as dowry. "She received a small salary. How can she afford gifts like mobile and bike? It is the husband's birthday on November 16 and he wanted the gifts. The police should investigate this," said a member of Ashwini's family speaking to TNM. The couple also had an argument on November 13 and according to Ashwini's family, she was assaulted on the morning of November 14. Later on the same day Yuvaraj told Ashwini's family members that she was in the hospital.

Ashwini was taken to a hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday morning at around 12 pm, police officials at Hennur Police Station say she died of strangulation and it seems to be a case of suicide. According to Ashwini's family, she lived a disciplined life and used to work long and irregular shifts to earn money for her family after her marriage. She also stayed by herself and away from her husband for a brief period, the reasons for which are not clear to the family. Ashwini's family also alleged that it is not possible that she took her own life and that the explanation given by Yuvaraj was a lie. While investigating police said that Ashwini died by suicide and that the only injuries on her body were strangulation marks around her neck, Ashwini's family alleged that there were other injury marks on Ashwini's body and that Yuvaraj should also be investigated for murder or abetting suicide. Yuvaraj and his family member Shriram and friend Rakesh are accused in the case.

Yuvaraj was working in a private paint servicing company while Ashwini worked in customer support for a reputed online grocery store. Ashwini's family contended that Yuvaraj lost his job and depended on Ashwini to make ends meet. Ashwini's family alleged that she was also assaulted by Yuvaraj and claimed that there were marks found on Ashwini's body after her death.