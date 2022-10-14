Bengaluru to witness rains for next four days, IMD issues yellow warning

Bengaluru is set to witness light to moderate rains from Friday, October 14 till Monday, October 17. Bengaluru will likely see a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) dashboard reported that rainfall was recorded in 150 wards of Bengaluru on Thursday and forecast for moderate rain in the west zone and Rajajinagar for Friday.

The IMD has also issued a yellow warning for other parts of Karnataka until Monday. On Friday, a yellow warning is in place in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mandya, and Tumakuru districts.

On Saturday, October 15, rains are expected in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Chamarajanagara districts. On Sunday, October 16, a yellow warning is in place in Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain will likely occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts from October 17 to October 18. The IMD said that over the next few days, Bengaluru will see cloudy skies, with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur.