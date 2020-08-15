Bengaluru violence: BBMP corporator’s husband arrested for allegedly instigating mob

Kaleem Pasha, husband of Nagawara corporator, was arrested on Friday.

The Bengaluru police have arrested 60 more people in connection with the violence that broke out on Tuesday night, including the husband of BBMP Congress corporator from Nagawara, Kaleem Pasha. In a midnight operation on Friday, the police arrested Kaleem Pasha for allegedly instigating the mob gathered outside the Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) Police Station on the evening of August 11.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kaleem Pasha allegedly visited KG Halli Police Station on Tuesday evening, before the violence broke out and allegedly instigated the mob to resort to violence. However, he allegedly left the spot as soon as protesters began pelting stones at the police station.

Police said that Kaleem Pasha allegedly returned to KG Halli Police Station at midnight on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and allegedly “pretended to help the police diffuse the situation.”

“He wanted to ensure that he would not be held responsible for instigating the mob. He also told the KG Halli police the names of some of the people who were present during the vandalism,” a senior police officer with the Central Crime Branch said.

According to Deccan Herald, Kaleem Pasha is listed as accused number 7 in the FIR registered on Wednesday night. Police said that Kaleem Pasha’s role was allegedly revealed after perusing through the 40 cellphones that were seized in connection with the incident, in addition to the interrogation of SDPI member Firoz.

Sandeep Patil said that 81 suspects, who were arrested, were sent to judicial custody to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and were later moved to Ballari Central Prison.

Bommai says political differences caused the riots

Speaking to the media on Friday after the meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that political differences within the Congress party and the “larger conspiracy of the Social Democratic Party of India” were the reasons for Tuesday’s riots.

“We have learnt so far that it is the political differences within the Congress. We have also learnt in the investigation that the Congress’ differences with the SDPI and the SDPI’s larger conspiracy to disrupt law and order, in relation to the previous elections and the upcoming (BBMP) elections, played a role in the violence,” Basavaraj Bommai said.

The violence in Bengaluru allegedly began after P Naveen, nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, put up a comment on Facebook that was derogatory towards Prophet Muhammed. Huge mobs gathered at DJ Halli and KG Halli and vandalised the police stations. The under-construction building adjacent to Srinivas Murthy’s residence was set on fire and Naveen’s home was also vandalised. The Bengaluru police have so far arrested 206 people in connection with the riot, including the husband of BBMP corporator from Nagawara, Kaleem Pasha.