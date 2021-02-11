Bengaluru: Unscheduled power cuts in many areas after technical snag

Koramangala, JP Nagar, Austin Town , Ulsoor, Indira Nagar and Chamarajpet were some of the affected areas.

news Power Cut

Many parts of Bengaluru on Thursday faced unscheduled power interruptions from 12 pm due to a technical snag. The areas that were impacted were Jayanagar, SR Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Wilson Garden, Austin Town, Koramangala, JP Nagar, Ulsoor, Indira nagar, Chamarajpet, Marathahalli, HAL and surrounding areas, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom). In a tweet, Bescom said that power supply will be restored within one hour’s time. However, many areas have not seen restoration of power supply at the time of writing.

“There was an interruption in KPTCL’s (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) major power receiving station in Hoodi and all areas that come under the purview of that station are suffering power cuts. We do not have major details on the cause of this as we are a distribution company and they are a transmission company,” a Bescom official said.

Chandrababu Naidu, Executive Engineer at KPTCL said that the snag will be fixed within 10 minutes, and did not share further details.

This was not the only unscheduled power outage reported from the city on Thursday. There was no power supply in Bharath Layout, Turahalli, PP Layout, Uttarahalli, Happy Valley, JP Nagar 7th Phase, Bank of Baroda colony, Thirumalashettyhalli, Nagawara and surrounding areas for more than an hour till 11:30 am. However, reasons for these outages were not disclosed by Bescom.

These incidents of daily power cuts are not new and have been happening regularly in Bengaluru for a host of reasons. In January, many Bengaluru residents had to face scheduled power outages from 10 am to 5.30 pm for five days. First it was areas in HSR Layout which faced ths outage between January 11 and 16. Later, areas of Konankunte and Puttenahalli faced similar outages between January 18 and 22.