Bengaluru traffic to be affected due to Mekedatu padayatra: List of diversions

news Traffic

As the Congress in Karnataka continues on its padayatra to demand the speedy implementation of the Mekedatu project, the rally has entered Bengaluru city on Tuesday, March 1. The padayatra is slated to culminate at the National College grounds in Bengaluruâ€™s Basavanagudi on March 3. In light of the rally, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory of alternative routes to take in the city, as traffic snarls are expected due to the padayatra.

March 1

On Tuesday, March 1, the padayatra is expected to enter Bengaluru from Mysuru Road and proceed through Nayandahalli, PES University, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sangam Circle and go through Jayanagar 5th block and BTM Layout 1st Stage. For this, the traffic police have advised those going from Mysuru to Bengaluru to go through the NICE Bridge, or towards the Hosakerehalli toll, or go towards Uttarahalli through the Somapura toll. In Jayanagar, commuters are advised to take a left at the Raghavendra Mutt junction towards the 39th cross road in order to proceed towards Dairy Circle without hitting traffic snarls.

For those going towards BTM Layout from the Jayadeva flyover, the traffic police have advised taking a right turn at the Gurappana Palya junction and go towards 29th main road in BTM Layout (Madiwala Lake road) to reach the Outer Ring Road and Silk Board junction. Similarly, those coming from the Silk Board junction have been advised to go through the Madiwala Lake road and enter JP Nagar/Jayanagar through the Bannerghatta Main Road.

March 2

On Wednesday, March 2, the padayatra is expected to travel through BTM Layout 1st stage HOPCOMS signal to the Hosur-Sarjapur main road, Forum Mall, Koramangala Police Station and onto Viveknagar, Hasmat Junction, the War Memorial Junction, Nandi Durga Road, Jayamahal Palace and will end for the day at Palace Grounds.

For this, the city traffic police have said that during the padayatra, traffic from the Tavarekere junction to BTM Layout 1st stage has been diverted from Dairy Circle to Jayadeva junction. Likewise, vehicles from Dairy Circle will be diverted towards the Tavarekere junction.

Likewise, from the Hosur Road-Sarjapur Road junction towards Forum Mall, vehicles coming into the city from Electronic City have been advised to get to Bannerghatta main road via Roopena Agrahara, Silk Board junction and the BTM Ring Road. Similarly, those wanting to get to Koramangala from the junction must go through Anepalya junction towards Bazaar Street and onto the Passport Office in Koramangala 8th Block. Those coming from Silk Board can also go through the Adugodi junction and towards the New Mico link road.

For those wanting to travel from the Hasmat Hospital to Trinity Circle, vehicles travelling from the Cauvery Emporium on MG Road can proceed towards Mayo Hall and take a right near Central Mall and reach the Hasmat junction via Magrath Road.

Until the padayatra reaches RM Road from the Hasmat junction, traffic from Old Airport Road coming into the city has been diverted from the ASC Centre to the India Garage junction. From here, vehicles can move towards Trinity Circle via MG Road.

Traffic will be blocked from Old Madras Road towards Trinity Circle. For this, vehicles can travel through ASC Centre and onto India Garage and Richmond Road. Movement will also be blocked aling the War Memorial-Annaswamy Modaliyar Junction. For this, traffic has been diverted through St Johnâ€™s CHurch, St johnâ€™s Road, Gangadhar Chetty Road and onto Dickenson Road.

Traffic may also be affected on the Kensington Road to Ulsoor. For this, commuters have been advised to travel to Ulsoor via Assaye Road. Similarly, those travelling from the Cantonment railway station to RT Nagar have been advised to travel via Udaya TV junction, Sankey Road, Mekhri Circle underbridge and onto the Ballari Road.

Those travelling from the Kempegowda International Airport towards Bengaluru have been advised to take the service road near Esteem Mall and onto Kuvempu Circle, New BEL Road and enter the city from there. Similarly, from the Outer Ring Road, commuters have been advised to enter the city via Hennur, Davis Road and onto Lingarajapuram Road.

March 3

The padayatra is expected to culminate at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi on Thursday, March 3. It will begin on that day from Mekhri Circle junction and travel towards Sampige Road, Malleshwaram flower market, Sangolli Rayanna junction, Cottonpet-Mill Road junction, Chamarajpet and finally reach Basavanagudi.

For this, traffic from Yelahanka coming into the city has been diverted towards below the Hebbal flyover, towards Goragunte Palya and onto Malleshwaram. During the padayatra, traffic from Yeshwantpur to Jayamahal Palace has been diverted towards BHEL service road and Sadashivnagar.