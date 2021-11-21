In Bengaluru, tomato price reaches Rs 100 per kg due to incessant rains

Wholesalers expect the situation to continue for another month.

Incessant rains have increased the rates of vegetables in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, where the price of tomatoes has almost touched Rs 100 per kg. Due to the rains, vegetables were not arriving in markets in sufficient quantities, which had led to the steep rise in the prices. The state has been witnessing continuous rains for the last 15 days. The vegetable crops at farms are inundated, and most have perished.

On November 17, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had directed the horticulture department to submit a status report on the impact of rain on vegetables and fruits.

Amjad Nawas, a vegetable wholesaler in Bengaluru, says, “The prices have gone up now because of the rain. Tomatoes which were Rs 20-50 are now Rs 70-110 depending on their quality. The primary reason for this is the rain. It is expected to be like this for another month.” He added that apart from tomatoes, most vegetables have gone up in price.

Tomatoes are being sold for Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg, while onions are priced between Rs 40 to Rs 60. Chow chow, bottle gourd, and radish, which used to be available for Rs 15-30 are now being sold at Rs 30 to Rs 60.

According to HOPCOMS (Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society), on November 21, tomatoes cost Rs 92 per kg, beans we sold at Rs 72, brinjal white at Rs 99, capsicum at Rs 130, onions at Rs 53, carrots at Rs 94, bottle gourd at Rs 60 and peas at Rs 220. Retail prices are slightly higher than that charged by HOPCOMS, with tomato prices nearing Rs 100.

Potatoes are being sold for Rs 30 to Rs 50. If the rains continue, tomato prices will touch Rs 150, according to traders.

Meanwhile, farmers who could manage to reap vegetables especially, tomatoes, have hit a jackpot. A 15 kg box of tomatoes is fetching Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

HOPCOMS Procurement and Marketing Manager N Jayaprakash told the New Indian Express that vegetables grown in open fields have been unable to withstand the lashing of rains, while those grown in poly houses survived. Apart from crop damage and lower quality of vegetables to customers, supply has been impacted and is more pronounced than usual.

With IANS inputs