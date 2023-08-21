Bengaluru: Terminal 2 to handle all international flights from August 31

Singapore Airlines will be the first to arrive at T-2 on August 31 at 10:55 am after it departs from Changi Airport on the same day.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru announced that all scheduled international flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 (T-2) from August 31, 10:45 am onwards. Earlier, it was announced that this move will commence from September 1. Singapore Airlines will be the first to arrive at T-2 on August 31 at 10:55 am after it departs from Changi Airport on the same day. The newest terminal, which was inaugurated in November 2022, was handling only domestic flights so far.

In an earlier report, Hari Marar, the CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said that Terminal 1 (T-1) would handle only domestic flights from September 1 onwards while international flights would be arriving and taking off from T-2. Reports from June 2023 said that the airport staff had been trained for this transition and the shifting process was underway.

The new terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022. It was open to the public from January 15 onwards and Star Air was the only flight to use the terminal on the day. The new terminal has been under construction since 2018 and is equipped to handle 18 million passengers annually. The construction of the new terminal is estimated to have cost Rs 5,000 crore. A five-way lane was also constructed for vehicle arrivals and departures to pick up and drop off passengers at the airport.