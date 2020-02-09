Bengaluru techie feared dead after coracle ride turns fatal

The incident took place around 2.30 am on Friday when the techie, Sachin Machaiah, and his friend decided to take a ride in a coracle.

An unauthorised coracle ride in a lake in Bengaluru turned fatal for a software engineer, who is believed to have drowned in the lake, police officials said. The engineer's body is yet to be found.

The incident took place on Friday when Sachin Machaiah (30), a resident of Electronics City, allegedly entered Kalkere Lake near Ramamurthy Nagar in eastern Bengaluru along with a former colleague and friend, Ullas Shamraj, who lives nearby. The duo decided to go on a coracle ride after attending a party near Kodigehalli Gate.

Police officials said that they entered the lake around 2:30 am, dipped oars in the water and started pedaling. But when they were in the middle of the lake, the oars allegedly slipped from their hands and attempts to row the coracle with their hands failed. The coracle eventually capsized, the Deccan Herald reported.

According to reports, Sachin did not know how to swim. Ullas, meanwhile, reportedly swam to the tank bund and called emergency helplines. Rescue workers tried to search for Sachin but to no avail. A search for Sachin's body started on Saturday morning but he is yet to be found.

Sachin worked in a company out of Manyata Tech Park. He was a native of Virajpet in Kodagu district.

Rajesh Dindi, a security guard who works at the lake, said that the duo picked up the coracle that is used to clean the lake. Rajesh went on his rounds to the opposite end of the lake at midnight and only realised about the duo's coracle ride at 3 am when Ullas came to the tank bund crying for help, The New Indian Express reported.

Ullas and Sachin were reportedly close friends and would hang out often. Ullas lived near the lake and knew the various entrances that would lead to the lake. He also knew about the coracle.

Since the incident, Ullas is reportedly in shock and is yet to record his statement with the police.