Bengaluru techie driving speeding car kills 1, injures 2 others

The three victims were rushed to Vydehi Hospital where doctors declared one of them brought dead.

A 36-year-old Bengaluru techie, who was speeding his car, hit three pedestrians, killing one. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area.

The accused has been identified as Krishnakanth, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who works in Bengaluru as a software engineer. Krishnakanth was driving on Nallurahalli Main Road in Whitefield when he was overspeeding and the three pedestrians.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Shanka Das, a native of West Bengal who was working as a cook in a hotel in Siddapura. Two other pedestrians who were injured have been identified as 23-year-old Aravind Meti, a skilled labourer, and 35-year-old Parashuram Babari, a carpenter.

According to reports, Krishnakanth was driving his car from Siddapura to Nallurahalli a little past midnight on Wednesday morning. At around 1.15 am as he neared Bright Beginnings Montessori Preschool located on Nallurahalli Main Road, he lost control of the vehicle and drove into Aravind who was walking on the far left side of the road. The car then reportedly went off the course, and hit two more men, killing one of them.

Residents and individuals nearby the accident spot rushed to help the injured. The three pedestrians were reportedly rushed in Krishnakanth’s car to Vydehi Hospital, where doctors declared Shanka Das brought dead. The other two pedestrians are receiving treatment for their injuries.

As per preliminary investigations, police officials have stated that while Krishnakanth was speeding, there is no evidence to suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested by the police for causing death by negligence, and rash driving.

