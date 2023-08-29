Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Global Innovation Alliance Partners convene from 16 nations

During the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partners meeting ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit to begin in November, representatives from 16 countries shared insights into expected participation.

Representatives from 16 countries including consul generals/deputy consul generals from Australia, France, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, and the Netherlands attended the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partners meeting that took place on Monday, August 28, marking the inauguration and recognition of Global Innovation Alliance Partners for the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS). The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled to take place at Bangalore Palace from November 29 to December 1.

Speaking at the event, Priyank Kharge, the Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, said, “The 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit is set to surpass all expectations with an unparalleled scale and an unprecedented level of global participation. This summit is an extraordinary event that will redefine the boundaries of technology and innovation.”

BTS 2023 aims to build upon the success of previous years and looks forward to hosting high-level government and industry delegations from leading tech nations. With over 200 global technology leaders set to speak, the summit will feature 16 engaging sessions hosted by GIA Partner Countries. The 3rd Edition of the India-USA Tech Conclave, a part of the event, will focus on advancements in emerging technologies, particularly in IT and health tech.

During the meeting, representatives shared insights into the expected participation from their respective countries and identified potential speakers for BTS 2023. Notably, countries like Italy, Peru, and Spain will participate in this precursor event for the first time, adding to the sense of anticipation and international collaboration.

The 3rd edition of the India-USA Tech Conclave has been officially announced by the US India Business Council (USIBC). This year's conclave will emphasise advancements in emerging technologies in IT and health tech, highlighting the ties between the United States and India.

The key themes of the India-USA Tech Conclave align with the roadmap announced by the Heads of the two states, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, space tech, digital health, e-commerce, and 6G.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 will encompass a multi-track conference on IT and electronics, deep tech, start-ups and biotech, an international exhibition, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, Unicorns Felicitation, Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz, and Bio Posters, and much more according to the official release.