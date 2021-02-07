Bengaluru student trying to avoid potholes dies after coming under BBMP truck

The incident occurred at 11:45 am on Saturday morning on Hennur Main Road.

A 19-year-old medical student in Bengaluru was killed on Saturday when she came under the wheels of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) truck while negotiating a bad stretch of road in Hennur on her two-wheeler. The incident occurred at 11:45 am on Saturday morning when Tasdeeq Bushra was on Hennur Main Road.

A police officer told The Hindu that the deceased was a first-year medical student and a resident of Lingarajapuram. She was returning home after attending classes when she was hit by the BBMP truck. When she reached St Charles High School on Hennur Main Road, she had to negotiate a pothole-ridden stretch. At this time, the truck hit her scooter from behind her, Times of India reported. On impact, she fell from the scooter and came under the wheels of the truck.

Following her death, a protest was held by angry local residents demanding action against the civic body.

Pulakeshi Nagar police officials are investigating the case. They have arrested the 50-year-old truck driver Palani Muniswamy, and booked him for death due to negligence and for reckless driving. Police officials investigating the case said that the BBMP will also be charged in the case.

For the last few years, residents in Hennur have protested against the bad state of roads in their area.

The residents have repeatedly raised the complaint that the roads in their area are a safety hazard.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said senior engineers will visit the accident site and submit a report. He promised stringent action will be taken over the issue.