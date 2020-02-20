Bengaluru student protester detained for saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at anti-CAA event

AIMIM leader Owaisi rushed towards her and asked her to stop speaking as soon as she said this.

news CAA

A 20-year-old journalism student from a Bengaluru college, Amulya Leona, was detained by the Upparpet Police in Bengaluru on Thursday. Amulya was detained as she said "Pakistan Zindabad" thrice on stage at an event organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation in the city on Thursday.

A video shows that while Amulya was speaking on stage, she said “Pakistan Zindabad”’ thrice, prompting AIMIM activists to rush to her and snatch the mic away. Amulya is seen trying to reason and debate with them, and tries to complete her statement. She then says “Hindustan Zindabad,” which is echoed by some activists on stage who still try to make her step off the stage. A visibly upset Owaisi is also heard telling her that she cannot say such things.

“Please wait, let me continue,” Amulya tries to tell the small crowd that had gathered behind her by this time. Two policemen, who appear on the stage, try to drag her away. She, however, breaks free and steps up on the stage and tries to address the gathering without the mic. She says, "The difference between Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan zindabad is that Pakistan zindabad—” but then is interrupted and dragged off the stage.

#WATCH Ruckus erupts at the protest rally against CAA&NRC in Bengaluru where AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi is present. A woman named Amulya at the protest rally says "The difference between Pakistan zinadabad and Hindustan zindabad is...". pic.twitter.com/FPh5Ccu3HD — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

The public meeting was held at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Thursday afternoon. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was the main speaker at the event, where Amulya was also slated to speak.

Amulya is a student of NMKRV College in Bengaluru. She was among the three women who asked Mahesh Vikram Hegde, founder of fake news website Postcard News, to sing Vande Mataram at Mangaluru airport in January this year.

As news of her speech spread, Owaisi responded, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. For me, it is always Bharat Zindabad, and will remain Bharat Zindabad (Humare liye Bharat Zindabad tha, zindabad rahega)."

On February 16, Amulya had written​ a Facebook post​ which said, “Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh Zindabad, Sri Lanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China Zindabad, Bhutan Zindabad, No matter which country, Zindabad to all countries.”

At the time of writing the story, the Upparpet Police said that an FIR was being prepared against Amulya.