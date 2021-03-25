Bengaluru storm water drain to be revamped, Rs 175 cr project inaugurated

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated a project to convert a storm water drain from KR market to Bellandur lake to a waterway on Thursday. The project has been taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a cost of Rs 175 crore and is expected to be finished in a span of 10 months. Bengaluru has four storm water drains and they are in a dire state because of several factors, including the release of sewage and industrial waste water.

The state government said that the current project is being taken up on the lines of the ‘Sabarmati River Front’ project in Gujarat. The Karnataka government said that through the project, it hopes to prevent waste water from industries and sewage water from entering the storm water drain and mixing with the clean water. Plans are also underway to clean the polluted beds of the storm water drain.

The government also assures citizens of creating footpaths and installing sculptures at bridges and creating a green environment. According to a statement, other things promised include “installing decorative lighting, decorative foundations, public toilets, installation of 24/7 CCTV cameras for citizens’ safety and installation of a five million liters per day-sewage treatment plant.”

The project will be done by Star Infra Tech on the model of Lump Sum Turnkey, which means that the government will pay the company in one installment to complete the project and at the end of the deadline, the company will hand over the finished project in a fully functional mode.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government unveiled the Cubbon Park Rejuvenation project, which aims to make the park in Bengaluru self-reliant for water. The government said that the project would ensure that all the water required for the park’s horticulture purposes would be taken care of through traditional open wells and rainwater recharge wells. The initiative involves harvesting rainwater to recharge groundwater and ensure water security for this lung space in Bengaluru.

The project is being carried out by Friends of Lake (a citizens’ movement), Biome Environmental (an NGO working for water conservation), India Cares Foundation (a non-profit organisation) and the state government’s Horticulture Department.