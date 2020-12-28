Bengaluru to soon get a ‘Rice ATM, here’s what it means

Rice dispensing machines or a ‘rice ATM’ will soon be set up in a slum in Bengaluru. The initiative is part of Central Government’s project ‘Annapurti’ that is being implemented in a partnership with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP). The automatic grain dispenser was scheduled to be set up in five Indian states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The WFP, Nobel Peace Prize 2020 laureate, has been closely working with the Indian Government to bring reforms in the Targeted Public Distribution System (PDS). Karnataka state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, K. Gopalaiah said, “We are awaiting a nod of approval from the Centre. We are closely following up with them and will begin the work as soon as the proposal is passed.”

The dispensing machine, reportedly, can dispense two commodities weighing 25kgs each per minute; further ensuring that everyone will get their share of grains. Depending on the demand a machine capacitating 100-500 kgs of grains will be installed.

“We are looking to set up this machine in the locality where low-income labourers reside. They won’t have to queue outside the ration shops, missing the day’s work; since the machine will be operating 24x7,” said the minister.

He added that if permitted by the Centre, they will work on setting up more such grain dispensing machines across the city for those living Below Poverty Line (BPL).

The ‘rice ATM’, earlier known as grain ATM, was devised by Piyush Kanel and Ankit Sood who work for the WFP after witnessing the discrepancies in the food distribution system. The creators planned to employ the biometric system to ensure each person gets a fair share.

Minister K Gopalaiah also voiced that they will issue smart cards. “We will finalize the details after consulting the local authorities upon approval, but the entire process will be automated,” he added.

The Karnataka State Government currently provides food grains and other essentials to over 1 crore BPL families under their Anna Bhagya scheme.