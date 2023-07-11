Bengaluru shocker CEO MD of tech firm allegedly killed by former employee

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of a tech company in Bengaluru were murdered on Tuesday, July 11, allegedly by a former employee, who is reported to have barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. The deceased have been identified as Vinu Kumar, the CEO of Aeronics Internet Company and Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director of the firm. Both of them succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital
As per reports, a former employee who goes by the name Felix is the prime suspect in the case. Lakshmi Prasad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Bengaluru, said that Felix is absconding following the incident and that efforts are being undertaken to arrest him at the earliest.
The two men were immediately shifted to the hospital by the employees, but they both succumbed to their injuries. DCP North East Laxmi Prasad said that two of the accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them. The investigation is underway regarding motives and involvement of others, he said.
The bodies of Phanindra and Vinu Kumar have been sent to Manipal Hospital for post mortem.