Bengaluru shocker: CEO, MD of tech firm allegedly killed by former employee

The deceased have been identified as Vinu Kumar, the CEO of Aeronics Internet Company and Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director of the firm.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of a tech company in Bengaluru were murdered on Tuesday, July 11, allegedly by a former employee, who is reported to have barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. The deceased have been identified as Vinu Kumar, the CEO of Aeronics Internet Company and Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director of the firm. Both of them succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital

As per reports, a former employee who goes by the name Felix is the prime suspect in the case. Lakshmi Prasad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Bengaluru, said that Felix is absconding following the incident and that efforts are being undertaken to arrest him at the earliest.

The police said that three people entered the office situated in a residential property in Pampa Extension in Amruthahalli, around 4 pm. Around 10 people were in the office including Phanindra, who had started the broadband company in November 2022. The three persons then attacked Phanindra and Vinu Kumar was also attacked when he tried to intervene. Police also said that three men then ran from the building from the rear entrance.