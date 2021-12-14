Bengaluru sees unseasonal winter rains, expected to continue for two days

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru over the next couple of days are expected to be around 25 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

news Weather

Over the past few days, the temperature in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru has been dipping, as the city has been experiencing intermittent and moderate rains. The rains have led to Bengaluru experiencing chilly weather, and the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains and cold weather are expected to continue over the next few days.

According to a release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru will witness a generally cloudy weather and rains over the next two days as well. “Bengaluru is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky, light rain and mist during early morning hours in some areas for the next 48 hours,” the IMD release said.

The IMD has further predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru over the next couple of days are expected to be around 25 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“It is not normal for rains to occur at this time of the year. The rains have occurred due to a trough forming in the easterlies," Geetha Agnihotri, a meteorologist at IMD, told TNM. The trough in easterlies runs from Sri Lanka to Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast in lower levels, the IMD had said in a release a few days ago.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degree celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.3 degree Celsius. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli recorded a rainfall of 3.6 mm and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport recorded 2.2 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of the easterly winds and north easterly winds in the Indian peninsula, the North interior and coastal districts of Karnataka are expected to remain dry for the next five days till December 18. However, several South interior districts of Karnataka including Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Tumakuru are expected to witness isolated rains on Tuesday and will continue to experience dry weather from December 15 to December 18.

The highest rainfall recorded in the state on Tuesday was at the Rayalpadu station in Kolar. Bidar and Davanagere have recorded a temperature of 15 degree celsius, the lowest in the state.