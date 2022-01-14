Bengaluru sees over 20k new COVID-19 cases in a day

Positivity rate stood at 12.98 per cent in Karnataka, which has 1,41,337 active cases, including close to 1.01 lakh active cases in Bengaluru.

news COVID-19

Karnataka on Friday, January 14, reported 28,723 new cases of COVID-19, including 20,121 in Bengaluru. Karnatka also recorded the highest number of tests since the beginning of the pandemic, with over two lakh tests being conducted on Friday. There were 14 new fatalities (seven in Bengaluru), the Karnataka Health Department said in a bulletin.

"Highest testing since the beginning of pandemic with 2.21 lakh tests today," State Health and Medical Education Mnister K Sudhakar tweeted on Friday. Positivity rate stood at 12.98 per cent in the State, where there were 1,41,337 active cases, including close to 1.01 lakh in the city."

Sudhakar said although the cases are increasing by the day, only about five to six per cent are getting hospitalised. Of the 62,691 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka from January 1 to 11, only 6% required hospitalisation, according to data shared by the Karnataka Health Department. 93% of the COVID-19 patients were in home isolation while the remaining 1% were in COVID-Care Centres set up in the state.

"However, it is a matter of concern that nursing staff are getting infected. So we should not be complacent as it may overwhelm our health infrastructure," Sudhakar said. Experts have opined that the third wave in the state of Karnataka may peak by February first week and start receding by third or fourth week of next month, according to him.

Noting that weekend restrictions have been enforced from last week, the Karnataka Health Minister said, "We can't expect the infection to reduce in seven days. In the first two waves we needed at least 14 days to break the chain. It is lesser in this wave, but the infection is spreading 5-6 times faster." The results of weekend curfew will be seen in the next few days, Sudhakar added.

A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am as well as a weekend curfew is currently in place across Karnataka, to check rising COVID-19 cases. The current restrictions have been extended till January 31.