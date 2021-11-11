Bengaluru sees heavy rain, further showers predicted till Nov 15

The rains are a result of a depression in Bay of Bengal which is currently off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

news Weather

Several areas in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued an orange alert for Thursday, said that the rains are likely to continue in the city until November 15.

As of 1.30 pm on Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a rainfall of 4.2 mm. The Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli recorded a rainfall of 3.8 mm while the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport recorded a rainfall of 3.5 mm.

The rains are a result of a depression in Bay of Bengal which is currently off the coast of Chennai and is expected to make landfall between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday evening. According to Sadananda Adiga, a meteorologist in IMD Bengaluru, there will be an overcast weather in the city on Thursday and Friday with very high possibilities of frequent rainfall.

Meanwhile, some places in all coastal districts of Karnataka will experience light to moderate rainfall for the next five days. In the north interior districts of Karnataka, some places in all the districts will experience rainfall for the next five days. From Saturday to Monday, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri are expected to see rains in some places. However, there is no indication of heavy rains

In the southern interior region of Karnataka, many places are expected to see rains. Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur will receive very heavy rainfall in some places and an orange alert has been issued for Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued to Western Ghat districts including Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga for Friday and Saturday as heavy rains are expected. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts and to other south interior districts also including Ramanagara, Davanagere, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar for November 14 and November 15.

