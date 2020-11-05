Bengaluru sees 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 18,806

People between the ages of 20 and 29 saw the most cases on Wednesday, closely followed by those between 30-39.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 5,827 recoveries and 16 deaths. The number of containment zones in the city continues to stand at 18, as per the bulletin of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP_. There are presently 18,806 active cases in the city.

Cumulatively, Bengaluru has seen 3,43,507 COVID-19 cases, of which 3,20,783 have recovered and 3,918 have been recorded. People between the ages of 20 and 29 saw the most cases on Wednesday, closely followed by those between 30-39.

With 3,377 fresh coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,35,773 and 11,281 respectively on Wednesday. The total infections comprise 7,88,780 discharges cumulatively including 8,045 on Wednesday and 35,693 total active cases including 928 in the ICU, a department bulletin said.

According to the health bulletin, 172 fresh COVID infections were reported in Hassan, 168 in Mysuru, 95 in Tumakuru, 93 in Mandya, 92 in Bengaluru Rural, 75 in Kolar, 70 in Dakshina Kannada, 66 in Ballari, 58 in Uttara Kannada, 52 in Chitradurga and 50 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara and Vijayapura were among the districts where the infections were reported.

The department said three deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Ballari and Mysuru and two deaths each in Davangere, Dharwad, Ramanagara. One death each was reported in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Haveri, Kalaburagi and Udupi. Most of those who died of coronavirus were above 50 years.

There were as many as 1,02,503 tests done including 75,045 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done to 82.88 lakh, the department added.

With inputs from PTI