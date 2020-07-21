Bengaluru to see waterlogging, flooding of low lying areas, warns IMD

Weather agencies have forecast rains ranging from scattered light to moderate and isolated heavy rain for Bengaluru for three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a low risk impact-based forecast for heavy rainfall over Bengaluru city and its neighbourhoods for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per IMD’s report, Tuesday and Wednesday will very likely witness a few spells of rain and thundershowers. Localised waterlogging, temporary flooding of low lying areas, slippery roads and possible impact of unmaintained buildings and structures can be expected following the rains, the IMD document said. It suggested effective regulation of night traffic and a watch over low lying areas.

Sunil M Gavaskar, meteorologist at the Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSDMC) said isolated, scattered light to moderate rains are likely to occur over the Bengaluru city area on Tuesday.

He added, the forecast for the next two days ending 8:30 am on Thursday is “fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains and isolated heavy rain” over parts of Garden City.

In a note he said, “KSNDMC rainfall forecast available as on Tuesday at 3:15 pm valid till ending at 08:30 am of Wednesday: Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy rains very likely over Chikkaballapura district and light to moderate rains likely over Kolar, Banglore (Bengaluru) Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, and Mandya districts from South Interior Karnataka region and Raichur and Belagavi districts from North Interior Karnataka region and Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts from Coastal region. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the state.”

The IMD in its daily weather report said that the southwest monsoon is active over interior Karnataka and weak over coastal Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over the state.

The report said rains and thunderstorms are very likely to occur at many places over the state for the next 48 hours.

According to the report, Chitradurga received the highest rainfall in the state with 7 cm on Monday. Three places in the state—-Bellatti( Gadag), Raichur, Kalghatgi (Dharwad) received 5 cm of rainfall each.