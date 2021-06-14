Water supply will be disrupted, on Wednesday, in several parts of Bengaluru as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and other agencies are undertaking infrastructural works. Areas from North, South and West zones of Bengaluru will face an 18-hour water disruption from 6 am to midnight on Wednesday, June 16, said a report. The water supply disruption will be faced in areas like Koramangala, Banashankari, Indiranagar.
The list of areas that will be affected are:
KP Agrahara
New Binny Layout
Chamarajpet
Indiranagar
Adugodi
Koramangala
Jayanagar
Banashankari
JJR Nagar
Janata Colony
Guddadahalli
Seshadripuram Siddaramappa Garden
Domlur
HAL
Kodihalli
Halasuru
Kumaraswamy Layout
Thyagarajanagar
Basvanagudi
ISRO Layout
Srinagara
Vidyapeeta
Ashoknagar
Padarayanapura
Mount Joy Extension
MG Road
Tilak Nagar
Bhovi Colony
Madivala
Telecom Layout
Byatarayanapura
VV Puram
Devagiri
Maruti Sevanagar Janakiram Layout
Frazer Town
Cottonpet
Richmond Town
Kathriguppe
Austin Town and surrounding areas.
Several parts of Bengaluru witnessed water disruption in February and March. In February, BWSSB stated that works were underway for the Cauvery Water Supply System Stage 4 (Phase 2). The company in their statement had said that this disruption was due to an emergency work needed to repair a leakage at TK Hali. In the past, water supply was disrupted in areas like MG Road, Adugodi, Koramangala and other areas under Cauvery Stage 1 due to an upgradation work of electrical lines in a pumping station at Harohalli. According to a report, water supply in areas under Cauvery Stage 4 (Phase 1) was disrupted as the BWSSB undertook repair work at Rajarajeshwari Nagar on March 20 and 21. Areas like Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, KM Halli etc were disrupted.