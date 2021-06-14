Bengaluru to see water supply disruption on June 16: List of areas affected

Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Bengaluru from 6 am to midnight on June 16 due to infrastructural works being undertaken.

news Water

Water supply will be disrupted, on Wednesday, in several parts of Bengaluru as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and other agencies are undertaking infrastructural works. Areas from North, South and West zones of Bengaluru will face an 18-hour water disruption from 6 am to midnight on Wednesday, June 16, said a report. The water supply disruption will be faced in areas like Koramangala, Banashankari, Indiranagar.

The list of areas that will be affected are:

KP Agrahara

New Binny Layout

Chamarajpet

Indiranagar

Adugodi

Koramangala

Jayanagar

Banashankari

JJR Nagar

Janata Colony

Guddadahalli

Seshadripuram Siddaramappa Garden

Domlur

HAL

Kodihalli

Halasuru

Kumaraswamy Layout

Thyagarajanagar

Basvanagudi

ISRO Layout

Srinagara

Vidyapeeta

Ashoknagar

Padarayanapura

Mount Joy Extension

MG Road

Tilak Nagar

Bhovi Colony

Madivala

Telecom Layout

Byatarayanapura

VV Puram

Devagiri

Maruti Sevanagar Janakiram Layout

Frazer Town

Cottonpet

Richmond Town

Kathriguppe

Austin Town and surrounding areas.

Several parts of Bengaluru witnessed water disruption in February and March. In February, BWSSB stated that works were underway for the Cauvery Water Supply System Stage 4 (Phase 2). The company in their statement had said that this disruption was due to an emergency work needed to repair a leakage at TK Hali. In the past, water supply was disrupted in areas like MG Road, Adugodi, Koramangala and other areas under Cauvery Stage 1 due to an upgradation work of electrical lines in a pumping station at Harohalli. According to a report, water supply in areas under Cauvery Stage 4 (Phase 1) was disrupted as the BWSSB undertook repair work at Rajarajeshwari Nagar on March 20 and 21. Areas like Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, KM Halli etc were disrupted.