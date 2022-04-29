Bengaluru to see rains over next few days

In what may be a relief to Bengaluru residents as temperatures soar, the city is likely to witness scattered rainfall in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its bulletin on Friday, April 29, the weather watchdog said that for the next 24 hours beginning 5.30 pm on Friday, rain and thundershowers would be very likely over the city. The sky is likely to be cloudy on Saturday, April 30, in light of this.

Further, on Sunday, May 1, rain and thundershowers would be very likely once again, and on that day too cloudy skies can be expected. In its Friday bulletin, the IMD said that their weather stations â€” at Bengaluru city, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and the HAL airport â€” reported maximum temperatures of about 34Â°C in the last 24 hours. Similarly, the minimum temperatures recorded at the city and KIA weather stations was 23Â°C each, while mercury dropped to 21Â°C at the HAL airport station.

In the bulletin, the IMD said that on both Saturday and Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures can be expected to touch 36Â°C and 22Â°C, respectively. This year, Bengaluru saw its wettest April in almost seven years, according to weather bloggers. Bengaluru received 118.2 mm of rain in April 2021, 121.1 mm in April 2020, and just 17.8 mm in April 2019. The highest amount of rainfall Bengaluru received in the past ten years was in 2015, when Bengaluru received 226.5 mm of rain over April. Bengaluruâ€™s all-time record is from 2001 when the city received 323.8 mm of rain in April.

Earlier in April, parts of Karnataka saw scattered rain, which was a result of a trough running from Telangana to Tamil Nadu across the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

