Bengaluru to see power cuts on November 24: List of areas

The power interruptions are due to maintenance works across the city, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said.

news Power cut

Several areas in Bengaluru will face interruptions in power supply on Wednesday, November 24. The interruptions are due to maintenance works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said. Areas across the South, West, East and North divisions will be affected, BESCOM said.

In the South division, areas surrounding 34th cross, 33rd cross and 5th cross in Jayanagar 8th Block, Siddapura 1st block, Poornima Theatre, Police Quarters in Shanthinagar, Bikasipura and Kashi Nagar Lake in ISRO Layout, RBI Layout, Eshwara Layout, Chunchagatta village, Banashankari BDA Complex, Kadarenahalli, KR Road, CT Road Padmanabhanagar, BSNL Office Padmanabhanagar, MM Industries, JP Nagar 5th phase, 24th Main JP Nagar, Uttarahalli Main Road, 100 Feet Road Ittamadu, Maruthi Layout and Gandhinagara Road will be affected from 10 am to around 5.30 pm.

In the North division, areas surrounding Dasappa Garden will be affected from 11 am to 3 pm. Other areas, including GKVK Layout, Doddaballapur Main Road, Jakkur Main Road and Vinayak Nagar, Ramachandrapura village, Abbigere Industrial Area, Air Force (Jalahalli East), Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Ravindranagar, Kalyananagar, Nataraj Raad (Rajeev Gandhi Circle), HMT Layout and Jaladarshini Layout, from about 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Areas in the West division that will be affected include parts of Vijayanagara, Hampinagara, REMCO Layout, Binny Layout, Central Excise Layout, Widiya Layout, Attiguppe Petrol Bunk Main Road, Attiguppe Income Tax Layout, Vyalikaval HBCS Layout, Nanjarasappa Layout, Chandra Layout, Shankar Nag Bus Stop Kamalanagar, Thimmaiah Main Road, Judgesâ€™ Colony, behind Ambedkar Stadium, Shiva Farm, Manivilla Garden, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College Road, Vrushabhavati Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagar, Malagala, Sampige Layout and Teachersâ€™ Layout, from about 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Power cuts will be also be seen in the East division, in areas including 100-Feet Road 13th Main to flyover near Leela Palace, Murphy Town, Galaxy Home, Hebron Enclave, HKBK College, Coffee Board Layout, Kammanahalli Main Road, HRBR Layout, OMBR Layout, Kasturinagar, Banaswadi, Dodda Banaswadi, Varthur Main Road, Krishna Theatre Road and ECC Road.

