Bengaluru to see power cuts from Jan 12 to 14: List of areas affected

The power cut will be caused due to maintenance and other works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas across Bengaluru will face power outages from Wednesday, January 12 to Friday, January 14. The power cut will be caused due to maintenance and other works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

January 12

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Jaraganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Vittal Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasathapura, LIC Colony, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Banagirinagara, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Doresanipalya, Channammanakere Acchukattu, Kathriguppe, Vivek Nagar, Konena Agrahara, GM Palya, Ambedkar Nagar, Dodda Nekundi, Avalahalli, JP Nagar 8th Phase, Raghavanapalya, Kothanur, Bilekahalli, Hulimaavu, Gottigere and BDA 9th Phase.

In the East zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am till 12 am. Affected areas will include Banaswadi Main Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Coffee Board Layout, Dasarahalli Main Road, Kaveri Layout, Mariyannapalya, Geddalahalli, Ponnappa Layout, Veerannapalya, parts of Whitefield, parts of Vijayanagara, Belathur and Kumbena Agrahara..

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 6 pm. Affected areas will include Prakashnagar, Mariyappanapalya, Gayathrinagar, Nagappa Block, Canara Union, Lottegollahalli, RK Garden, parts of Yeshwanthpur, Manjunatha Nagara, Prakuruthi Nagar, Bhoopasandra, Ravindranagar, Santosh Nagara, Kalyan Nagar, T Dasarahalli Market, Nrupathunga Road, Coconut Garden, Nagapura Main Road, Modi Road, Mahalakshmi Puram and surrounding areas.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include MD Block, Ganapathi Nagar, Ranganatha Colony, Balashapalya Road, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, BHEL Layout, Hosahalli Road, D Group Layout 1st Block, Navilu Nagar Main Road, BD Colony, Ullal Nagar, Dubasipalya, BEL 1St Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, SIR MV 5th Block, SIR MV 3rd Block and Bhavaninagar.

January 13

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Vinayaka Nagara, Jarganahalli, Krishna Devaraya Nagar, Vittal Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Puttenahalli, JP Nagar 1st phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki market, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Kaverinagara, Padmanabhanagara, JP Nagar 24th Main Road, Ayodya Nagar, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Sarvabowmanagara, Amarjyothi West Wing, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Hongasandra, BDA First Phase, 4th Block BDA and Nyanappanahalli.

In the East zone, power outages will occur from 10 am to 4 pm. Affected areas include Muniyappa Layout, Udaynagar, KG Pura Main Road, Banaswadi, Rachenahalli, Srirampura, Mestri Palya, Chamundi layout, Arkavathy Layout and HBR Layout.

In the North zone, power cuts will occur from 9.30 am to 6 pm. Affected areas include Gayathrinagar, Ramamohanapura, Mathikere Main Road, SBM Colony, Nanjappa Layout, Kuvempu Nagar, MLA Layout, Kirloskar Layout, Shivakote, Mavallipura, Kaveri Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Hegde Nagar, Jakkur Main Road, Sanjaynagar Main Road, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, JC Nagar and MEI Road.

In the West zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 7 pm. Affected areas include TG Palya Main Road, Police Quarters, Vigneshwara Nagar, Vidyamana Nagar, Hanumantha Nagar, Basaveshwar Nagar, West Of Chord Road and surrounding areas, Teachers Colony, JC Nagar surroundings, Hosahalli, Vijayanagara, Havanur Circle, Attiguppe, Sharada Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, KHB Colony and Gangondana Hally.

January 14

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Jaraganahalli, LIC colony, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Jayanagar 8th Block, Shastri Nagar Main Road, Padmanabhanagara, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Dollars Layout, Vinayakanagar, Electronic city, Konappana agrahara and Doddathoguru.

In the East zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 4 pm. Affected areas include Nagavara Palya Main Road, Kasturi Nagar, A Narayanapura and Nallurahalli Village.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Ramachandrapura village, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, Niranthara Layout, Sathanur village, Singanayakanahalli, Avalahalli, Jakkur main Road, Anandnagar, SBM Colony, JC Nagar and Industrial Area Peenya 1st Phase.

In the West zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Samerpura main road, Thyagarajanagar, Weavers Colony, Dhobighat, Srinagar, Andrahalli, Bhavani Nagar, Bolare, Thittahalli, Gantakanadoddi and Veeresandra.