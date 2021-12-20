Bengaluru to see power cuts on Dec 21 and 22: Details

The power interruptions are due to maintenance works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said.

Parts of Bengaluru are expected to see power cuts on Tuesday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 22. The interruptions are due to maintenance works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said.

December 21:

In the South zone, areas expected to face power cuts include Vinayakanagar, Siddapura, Kumaraswamy Layout, Eshwara Layout, RBI Layout, LIC Colony, KR Road Banashankari stage 2, RK Layout, Uttarahalli, JP Nagar 5th phase, Austin Town, Neelasandra, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road and Narayana Nagar. They will face power cuts between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

In the North zone, affected areas include Netaji Circle, Pampa Nagar, HMT Industry, Attur Layout, Balaji Layout, Balaji Layout, Maruthi Nagar, Canara Bank Layout, Narasipura, Hegdenagara, Sampige Halli, Agrahara Road, Hesaraghatta main road, AGBG Layout, and Shettihalli. These areas will be affected from around 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In the West zone, areas expected to face power cuts include Judges Colony, Malagala, BHEL opposite Mysuru main road, Chamrajpet, DVG Road, Gandhi Bazaar road, Balaji Layout, Doddaballi Road, TG Palya main road, Siddhivinayak Road, Gandhi Nagar, Upkar Layout, Kuvempu Main Road and Ganga Nagar, which will be affected between about 9 am and 5.30 pm.

Affected areas in the East zone include Indiranagar 12th main road, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Sadananda Nagar, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Udaynagar, HRBR Layout, Jayanthi Nagara, Channasandra and Pattandur Agrahara. They are likely to face power cuts between about 10 am and 5.30 pm.

December 22:

Areas that will be affected in the South zone on Wednesday include Nanjappa Road, Siddapura, Bikisipura, Jaraganahalli, Monotype Road, Kanakapura Road, Padmanabhanagara, JP Nagar 2nd phase, JP Nagar 3rd phase, JP Nagar 4th phase, 5th phase, 15th cross JP Nagar, Dollarâ€™s Layout, Kaveri Nagara, Kathriguppe, Banashankari 3rd stage, Naidu Layout, Jayanagar 8th block, Koramangala 6th block, Nagasandra, Sakara Hospital Road, AECS Layout, KMF Road, Mico Layout, Arekere, Classic Layout, Narayana Nagar 1st block and Shreyas Colony, between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

In the North zone, HMS Compound, NS Iyengar Road, Sadashivanagar, New BEL Road, Model Colony, Kalyan Nagar Main Road, Balaji Layout, Maruthi Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, SRS Layout, Hegde Nagara, GKVK Layout, Agrahara Road, Sathanur, Kalasthri Nagara, Ravindranagar and Kalyan Nagar will be affected between 9 am and 5 pm.

Affected areas in the West zone include BEML Layout, Malagala, BHEL opposite Mysuru Road, Timber Layout, Girinagar, Vidyapeetha Road, BGS Hospital road, Acharya College, Syndicate Bank Layout, Robin Theatre, Uttarahalli Road, BEL 1st and 2nd stage, and SIRMV 3rd and 5th block, between 9 am and 5.30 pm.

In the East zone, Jogupalya Road, Cambridge Layout, Double Road, 11th Main Domlur, KG Pura, Hanumanthaiah Garden, Davis Road, Wheeler Road, Hutchins Road, Ashoka Road, North Road, Dcosta Layout, Vivekananda nagar, Jaibharath Nagar, CK Garden, Manjunathnagar, Manyata Residency and Gayatri Layout will be affected, between 10 am and 5 pm.