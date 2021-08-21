Bengaluru to see heavy rains till Aug 25, yellow alert issued for nine districts

As per the forecast by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to experience very light to moderate rains.

news Weather

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Bengaluru since August 19 and heavy rainfall is likely to continue till August 25. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that the city will see moderate to heavy rains. A local media report said that a yellow alert has been declared for nine districts across Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Ramanagara and Shivamogga till August 24.

The KSNDMC, in their forecast for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) region, said there will be widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains and thundershowers likely over the area. An official from the KSNDMC said that the cityâ€™s northern part, on August 21, witnessed maximum rainfall.

According to KSNDMC forecast, the coastal districts will experience light to moderate rainfall. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to experience widespread very light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts may witness very light to light rainfall.

South Interior Karnataka, according to the forecast, will see widespread light to moderate rainfall. However, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar and Chamarajangar districts will witness isolated heavy to very heavy rains, the forecast read. Simultaneously, North Interior Karnataka will see very light to moderate rains, especially over Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Bagalkote districts.

A Times of India report stated that Karnataka, in the early weeks of August, received deficit rainfall after two months of heavy rainfall. KSNDMC data showed that the state had received 47% less than normal rainfall in the initial weeks.

In the last week of July, Bengaluru had witnessed heavy rainfall inundating parts of the city. The cityâ€™s civic body had received several complaints of waterlogging, especially from Lalbagh and Ulsoor Lake neighbourhoods. In the cityâ€™s Domlur region, the wall of a house had also collapsed. The rainfall was caused by low-pressure formation over Jharkhand and adjoining areas and off-shore trough formation between Karnataka and Kerala coasts.