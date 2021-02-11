Bengaluru to see dry, chilly mornings this week: Here’s why

The lowest temperature recorded for Bengaluru city on Wednesday was 12.2°C at HAL station.

news Weather

If you are in Bengaluru, expect cool and dry temperatures to prevail till the end of this week, especially in the night and early hours of the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Mornings will remain foggy and misty while there will be bright skies for the rest of the day, leading to a rise in temperature. The temperatures are expected to drop gradually after sunset.

The lowest temperature recorded for Bengaluru city on Wednesday was 12.2°C at the Indian Meteorological Department’s HAL station. Friday saw the temperature drop as low as 11°C for IMD’s station in Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), which was the lowest of the season.

Similar trends have been observed across the state with Bidar recording the lowest minimum temperature of 9°C in the plains of the state. Many places in the state have seen temperatures vary between 1-3°C in many places from normal.

According to Sunil M Gavaskar, a meteorologist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, this weather is not particularly extraordinary and that this kind of temperature at this time of the year is expected. He pointed out that in the last two to three days, the minimum temperatures have been going a little lower than normal temperature (of an average of 30 years).

“This is partly due to the cold waves prevalent in northern parts of the country, and so, we are experiencing dry winds across the state. Further, due to clear skies, there are no incidents of heat being trapped, so we are seeing temperatures drop with the sunset. That is why day temperatures are as high as 30°C and the minimum temperatures are as low as 15°C for most parts of the state,” Sunil Gavaskar told TNM.

“In some isolated parts in north Karnataka, we are seeing minimum temperatures reach subzero temperature of minus 10°C. Last year, we had seen the temperature in those areas drop further below, so there is nothing much to worry about,” he added.

In the next week, the temperature is expected to rise a bit as there will be some clouds. Some parts of south interior Karnataka may also receive rains. Bidar and Kalaburagi are places that are experiencing significant drops in minimum temperature, said Sunil Gavaskar.