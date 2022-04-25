Bengaluru school in a row for asking parents to allow kids to bring Bible to school

Several Hindu groups alleged the school is 'imposing' the Bible on students, a claim that alumni have rejected.

news Education

A Karnataka Education Department official visited a school in Bengaluru on Monday, April 25, after a Hindu group alleged that the school was “imposing” the Bible on students. The complaint was made by members of Hindi Janajagruti Samiti against Clarence High School in Bengaluru, which is a Christian educational institute founded by missionaries. However, the alumni of the school have rejected the claims of the group, saying that this is a practice followed by the school for years, and have condemned the attempts to communalise the issue.

The controversy erupted when the Hindu Janajagriti Samiti found an application form for Class 11 admissions, which stated, "You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School (sic)."

The school is located in Richards Town in central Bengaluru and is owned by Christian missionaries. Most of the students studying at the school follow Christianity, and the practice of reading out the Bible during school assemblies has been going on for decades. Alumni of the school have pointed out that this is not a new practice that the school suddenly brought in, and that the form is only to inform parents and students.

School alumni told TNM that the practice has been there for decades since the school was founded. "Every student has to have a Bible. In the morning assembly, a small passage is read and analysed. The whole school sits through it every day," the former student said.

However, after an uproar from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which claimed that the school “violated and misused Article 25 of the Constitution,” a Block Education Officer visited the school on Monday to gather information and file a report.

Reacting to the development, the Education Minister said that there is no provision for making the Bible reading compulsory in schools, if it is found to be true, action will be initiated against the school, he said.

George Mathew, the school principal, has stated to the media that he is sad about the development. He maintained that advocates will answer all questions raised against the institution and that they will not break the law of the land.

Recently, the Karnataka government announced plans to introduce Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharatha, Ramayana and Quran in moral science lessons with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that a decision on introducing them will be taken after discussion.