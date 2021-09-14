Bengaluru saw highest demand for cloud tech developers in August 2021

As per data from business solutions provider Quess, the role of Full Stack Developer has seen a 388% increase in the total number of open positions in March-August 2021.

Atom Jobs

An analysis of the overall demand for the top 5 digital skills among Tier 1 cities in August has shown that Bengaluru has witnessed the highest demand (40%), followed by Hyderabad (18%) and Pune (18%). A skill-wise break-up showed that Bengaluru indicates high demand for Cloud Tech Developers (41%), React JS Developers (44%), and Android Developers (81%), according to data from business solutions provider Quess. For Full Stack Developers, nearly equal demand was witnessed across Bengaluru (42%) and Hyderabad (37%). Demand for Angular JS Developers was evenly distributed across Hyderabad (25%), Bengaluru (21%), Gurugram (21%), Chennai (16%) and Pune (13%).

Data from Quess also revealed that the demand for talent with digital skills such as Full Stack, React JS, Android, Angular JS, and Cloud Infrastructure Technologies, Cyber Security, among others, has seen a surge since last quarter, as technology transformations have become a key priority for organisations industry-wide. Some areas have witnessed over a 300% increase in requirements. “There has been an overall increase in the interest in upskilling from both the organisational and the individual perspectives. While companies transition their legacy systems and build next-gen platforms and processes, talent demand for technology skills is booming,” Quess noted.

The top 5 digital skills in demand are Cloud Infrastructure Technology Developer, Full Stack Developer, React JS Developer, Android Developer and Angular JS Developer. In March-August 2021, the role of Full Stack Developer has seen a 388% increase in the total number of open positions, as compared to October-March 2020-2021. Similarly, the roles of React JS Developer (364%), Android Developer (247%), Cloud Infra Technology Developer (184%), and Angular JS Developer (160%) have witnessed an uptick in openings during this time, the data showed.

Growth in the digital economy, fuelled by the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) industry, is the primary contributor to the surge in demand for digital skills this quarter, Quess noted. “Furthermore, the larger industrial migration to platform based solutions has boosted demand for AI, ML, IoT experts as well as data scientists and DevOps engineers. As protecting digital assets is a top priority for all CTOs, the demand for cyber security and data encryption services has also risen. Additionally, with cloud migration being a staple requirement across programs, it is becoming key to organisational transformations, pushing up the demand for skilled talent even further,” it added.

“Today, many factors are at play as they amalgamate to define the next steps of the industry. Experts are calling this period ‘The Great Resignation’, as the unceasing talent surge has disrupted the demand-supply equilibrium, driving organisations to focus on both, talent attraction as well as talent retention,” said Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing.

“These developments are most visible in the changing landscape of India Inc., where we are witnessing the addition of more Global Capability Centers across India, as well as an expansion of existing firms into Tier 2 and 3 cities. However, with the growing need for remote talent, companies are stepping beyond Indian borders to explore hiring in other APAC countries such as Philippines, Vietnam & Sri Lanka,” he added.