Bengaluruâ€™s Vikasa Soudha, SW Railway office to be shut on Friday for sanitisation

This comes after one COVID-19 case each was reported from the two places.

.The divisional office of the South Western Railway (SWR) in Bengaluru will be shut on Friday after a COVID-19 case was reported in the SBC division of the office.

"Consequent to an employee of SBC division found to be positive for coronavirus and the same communicated to divisional administration on 18 June, it is informed that divisional office is closed on 19 June for disinfection," read a statement issued by South Western Railway.

The entire divisional office building will be disinfected on Friday by civic officials in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's mini secretariat Vikasa Soudha, adjacent to the Vidhana Soudha, will also remain shut on Friday for sanitisation, as an employee working there tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

"All offices in the 3-floor Vikasa Soudha will remain closed on Friday for sanitisation as a government employee tested positive on Wednesday," a civic official said. The staff working in the Vikasa Soudha will work from home on Friday.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is entrusted with the task of containing the coronavirus spread, has already started sanitising a portion of the building in the city centre.

"All employees working in various departments located in the building are exempted from reporting to duty on Friday (June 19) and can work from home," said the official.

After a Food and Civil Supplies Department official tested positive, all offices on the ground floor of the mini-secretariat were sealed and sanitised.

Similarly, officials in Bengaluru had previously shut down Bazaar Street in Halasuru after a COVID-19 case was reported in the area.

However, rumours of a COVID-19 case reported in HAL Market and in CMH Hospital area are false, officials told TNM.

The city registered 17 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 844. With 14 discharged earlier in the day, 384 have been cured of the infection, while 408 are under treatment.

Of the 114 COVID deaths across the state since March 10, Bengaluru accounts for 51 till date.