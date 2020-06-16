Woman staffer at Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha tests positive for coronavirus

Seven from the state succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the state to 94.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 317 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s total tally to 7,530 cases. The government’s daily medical bulletin recorded seven new fatalities, which means the state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 94.

With 322 patients getting discharged following recovery, the number of active cases across the state is now 2,976. Among them, 72 are being treated in intensive care units (ICUs).

First case at Vikasa Soudha

The 317 new cases reported on Tuesday included the first recorded case of COVID-19 from the Vikasa Soudha (annexe building of Vidhana Soudha), Karnataka’s seat of power. A woman staffer working with the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs tested positive.

As a result of this, five rooms of the Department, located on the ground floor of the Vikas Soudha, an annexe building at the state legislature, have been sealed for sanitisation and fumigation purposes.

A source in the Chief Minister’s office confirmed the development.

“So far, one woman has tested positive. The offices will be closed for the next one day for sanitisation processes to take place. In total, 15-20 persons will be quarantined,” the source said.

Other offices in the building are functioning as per usual.

Today’s cases

78 among the new cases reported on Tuesday are international passengers while another 108 are interstate returnees.

99 of the interstate returnees have recent travel history to Maharashtra as the trend has been for over two weeks.

Another 60 are contacts of COVID-19 patients. 28 persons have tested positive without any relevant travel or contact history, according to the daily bulletin.

34 persons are patients with influenza like illness (ILI), six are with SARI (severe acute respiratory infection and three have interdistrict travel history.

District-wise

The new cases were spread across 20 districts, with Dakshina Kannada emerging the worst-affected with 79 new cases. Kalaburagi and Ballari reported 63 and 53 new cases respectively. 47 new cases were reported from the state capital Bengaluru. All other districts saw cases rise by less than 10 cases.

With regard to active cases, Kalaburagi remains the worst-impacted with 523 patients being treated for the disease.Yadgir with 472 patients is the second worst-affected while Bengaluru with 372 cases is the third worst-hit by the disease.

Deaths

Five out of the seven COVID-19 deaths that were confirmed on Tuesday were from Bengaluru. All of them were reported to be suffering from multiple comorbid conditions