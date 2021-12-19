Bengaluru’s Namma Metro revises timings: Details

Shorter operational timings had been implemented earlier during the second wave of COVID-19, when the Karnataka government imposed a night curfew.

The Namma Metro in Bengaluru will be operational from 5 am starting from Monday, December 20, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a press release. The new timings will be applicable from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, however, trains will start operating from 7 am like earlier.

The release stated, “Metro train services will now commence at 5 am from the terminal stations viz. Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli on weekdays (i.e. from Monday to Saturday). There is no change in metro timings on Sundays and trains will start at 7 am.” The press release further stated that the last metro train at the terminal stations will commence from 11 pm and the trains will reach Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at 11.30 pm on all days of the week.

“The last metro train service will be available at 11 pm from all the terminal stations and at 11.30 pm from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic on all days of the week,” the press release stated.

Earlier in November too, the BMRCL had extended the Namma Metro timings. The last train available for commuters was at 10 pm and from November 18, the closing time was extended by an hour to 11 pm. The shorter operational timings had been due to the night curfew which had been extended since the lockdown in April by the Karnataka government when the state was struck by the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Bengaluru metro currently has two functioning lines — the Purple line and the Green line — The purple line connects Baiyyappanahalli and Kengeri metro stations. The Green line connects the Nagasandra and Silk Institute metro stations. Namma Metro has a total operational length of 55.6 km and is the third biggest metro network in the country.

