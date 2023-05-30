Bengaluru’s ‘magic boxes’ are far from being magical

Along with KR circle underpass that claimed the life of a 23-year-old, the infrastructure of several other underpasses needs acknowledgement.

The recent death of a 23-year-old woman at KR Circle has once again drawn attention to the plight of underpasses. Several underpasses in the city, including those at Okalipuram, Lingarajapuram, Cauvery Junction, and Tagore circle, have been marred by neglect and inadequate maintenance, posing significant safety hazards and infrastructure challenges.

These underpasses, called ‘magic box’ underpasses, have become notorious for their narrow passage and water logging. Typically, the underpasses have steep roads on the entry and exit sides, making it easier for rainwater to accumulate at one point. Commuters seeking shelter during rains often end up wading through rainwater and debris.

The Okalipuram underpass, situated near Majestic area, has become a hotspot for accidents, heavy traffic and waterlogging after rains. Located in a poorly lit area, the underpass poses a risk for commuters at night. During monsoon, the water rises to waist level due to its low elevation, causing further danger. This is because it is a U-shaped underpass with drain points on one side only. These drains are clogged with debris, stopping water flow; the leaking roof adds to the woes of commuters. Despite numerous complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local municipal body, there has been little response to address these pressing issues. The railway underpass located a few meters away adds to the water stagnation problem. “This has been happening for a while now. The traffic is unbearable and heavy rains worsen the situation. It doesn’t take long for the underpass to fill up with water,” says Jangam Sudarshan, a local auto driver.

Situated below the bridge near the Hennur main road flyover, the Lingarajapuram underpass is another problematic spot. The narrow and steep design makes it a challenging passage for vehicles. With a low roof and minimal lighting, visibility is compromised increasing the risk of accidents. It also only accommodates a single lane. The road is damaged from water stagnation and contributes to further water accumulation, worsened by the mixing of sewage dripping from above with rainwater.

At Cauvery Junction on Sankey road, the Cauvery underpass faces recurring issues of waterlogging and traffic congestion during heavy rains. A traffic policeman commented on the low-quality infrastructure of this U-shaped underpass which adds to the preexisting waterlogging problems. “Since the area is part of central Bengaluru, there is always traffic there,” he said. Constructed in 2008, it was closed for a few months in 2016 to navigate traffic away from the Kempegowda International Airport. Earlier incidents of waterlogging have also forced temporary closures of the underpass. The underpass is closed from 9 am to 11 am daily to alleviate traffic on Bellary road and Airport road.

The Tagore circle underpass, built in 2012, was strongly opposed by residents who found it unnecessary as the density of traffic did not require the underpass. There is no proper lighting and visibility is severely compromised, posing risks to motorists. The drains and manholes are clogged, exacerbating the problem, with only a simple barricade warning pedestrians and drivers about the unattended manhole. In October 2020, the Tagore Circle underpass experienced a massive inflow of rainwater, drowning almost half of a typical four-wheeler's body.

These neglected underpasses have been a cause for concern for several years, with the lack of response from authorities adding to the frustration of residents and commuters. The KR circle underpass is not the only infrastructure failure that needs repair. As Bengaluru is experiencing more shower bursts with more volume of water being discharged in a short amount of time, BBMP needs to address the persistent issues of waterlogging, poor lighting and maintenance.