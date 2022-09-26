Support us

The restaurant, located in the Chalukya Hotel near Vidhana Soudha, was most popular for its masala dosa, badam halwa and ravi idli.

Monday, September 26, 2022
TNM Staff

Samrat Restaurant, the 40-year-old iconic restaurant in Bengaluru, is set to shut down on Monday, September 26. Located near Vidhana Soudha, this eatery was best known for its masala dosa, badam halwa and rava idli. According to The New Indian Express, the restaurant is closing down at its current location, Chalukya Hotel, because their lease with the hotel has ended. However, it is likely that another branch called Mini Samrat will be serving the same food and there are talks of the restaurant being closer to the Jain Hospital on Miller's road.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the cashier of the restaurant Ravindranath Nayak said that they usually serve about 3000 customers per day and ever since the news of their closure became public, there is an increased rush. He felt that even if the restaurant is moved to a new location, the feel and decor will not be the same. Nayak added that the late actor Dr Puneeth Rajkumar and his family used to visit the restaurant frequently.

Several patrons of the restaurant took to Twitter to express their feelings about their favourite eatery closing down. Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa tweeted a picture of himself and the bill saying that it was mentioned in the bill to visit again but “there will be no more visits.”

Another user shared a picture of the restaurant and said that she was sad because she will not be able to take her kids to the eatery, two decades later, and say “in my times, the masala dosa was just ₹65 & tasted 10x better” (sic).

One user shared a picture of the Samrat restaurant on his Instagram story with the caption ‘one last time’ to which people replied asking if he was leaving the country for his master’s degree.

