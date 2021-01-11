Bengaluru’s HSR Layout to face power outages this week

The outages are due to works for converting overhead electricity lines into an underground system in various parts of Bengaluru.

news Power

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Sunday announced that there will be power outages in various areas in HSR Layout in Bengaluru between January 11 and 16. The outages are expected due to the conversion of the 11 kV overhead (OH) line to underground (UG) cables and the laying of optical fibre cables in the area.

The first and second sectors in HSR Layout will have power cuts on January 11 and 12 while the 7th sector will have power outages on January 13. The third sector will have outages on January 15 while the 27th Main Road will have an outage on January 16.

"The line will be taken up by BESCOM staff to carry out the work of conversion of 11 kV OH line to UG cable, LT OH line by LT UG/AB cable and laying of OFC cable. Consumers are requested to cooperate," a note issued by BESCOM's Executive Engineer for the HSR Layout Division in Bengaluru read.

The note added that the areas where outages are expected will be the ones coming under 220/66/11KV HSR MUSS, as per BESCOM's terminology. Consumers can dial 1912 for lodging complaints against BESCOM.

Other areas in southern Bengaluru are expected to have minor outages this month for the same reason. Meanwhile, outages are also expected in the city's east division, in Indiranagar and Whitefield areas, due to tree trimming work being taken up by BESCOM. As many as 47 areas have been earmarked for tree trimming work, with the longest outage being in Whitefield, for six hours.