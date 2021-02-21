Bengaluru’s HRBR Layout residents complain of muddy, smelly tap water

A BWSSB official told TNM that a 1,000-millimetre water line got damaged that let some silt to seep into the water system.

news Civic Issue

On Friday evening, residents of HRBR Layout in Bengaluru were shocked and worried when they saw muddy water after opening the taps. Some residents have complained that water in the area is never crystal clear but on that particular day, some foul smell was also emanating from the water. When they inspected the underground sumps and tanks, they were even shocked, as the water was greenish-brown.

When the residents raised the issue with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the officials allegedly said that it can be used for all purposes except for drinking. The officials then allegedly asked the residents to “please adjust.”

Speaking to TNM, Syed Asif, an RTI activist and a resident of HRBR layout, said, “When we noticed that the water was brown, we enquired with our neighbours, who also had the same issue. When I complained to the BWSSB, an official told me that it is absolutely safe to use for anything except for drinking. When I took a bath, I immediately started developing rashes all over my body. When I apprised the officials of this issue once again, they asked me to get the sump cleaned and said the next round of water supply will be clean.”

Several residents have been worried to use the water and have been using the 20-litre mineral water bubble top cans. Another resident Sanober Begum said, “I have two children and I am scared to use the water. We haven't bathed and washed clothes and vessels since Friday. We have been buying water cans to wash our faces.”

Rajkumar Puddar, a businessman who runs a restaurant in HRBR Layout, complained that he faced major losses due to this issue. “Since Friday, we have not been using the tap water even for washing hands. As a result, we had to spend on purchasing 15 bubble top cans of mineral water, each costing Rs 30, for cooking and washing hands and vessels. Besides, the resulting delay has led to a loss of over Rs 20,000.,” he said, adding, “The officials said there is nothing to worry but I strongly suspect that it has some sewage contamination. What else could cause the foul smell?”

The officials, however, said that the issue has already been resolved. Chennabasavaiah, the Assistant Executive Engineer in BWSSB for the area, told TNM, “First, it was not exactly mud but was just a little silt. On Wednesday, a 1,000-millimetre line got damaged that let some silt to seep into the water system. It has now been repaired and clean water will be supplied. The residents need not worry. If they let the water sit for about two hours, the silt will settle and it can be used.”

The HRBR residents are still unsure if the problem has been resolved as they are yet to clean their sumps. Until then, residents continue to rely on bubble top cans.