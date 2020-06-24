Bengaluru’s Century Club, Bowring Institute, K’taka Cricket Assoc shut over COVID-19 fears

Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka Golf Association had announced the closure of its golf course after a member tested coronavirus positive.

Three more well-known clubs in Bengaluru have announced the closure of their premises and many of their services over coronavirus fears in Bengaluru, just hours after the Karnataka Golf Club (KGA) shut down the golf course after a member was found to have COVID-19. The Karnataka Cricket Association, Bowring Institute and Century Club said on Tuesday that the premises of their respective properties will be shut, and many other services halted.

In a message in the name of Bowring Institute Secretary Srikanth HS, members were told that the institute’s sports, salon, the Horticultural Producer’s Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society Limited (HOPCOMS) shops in the premises, and bar activities will be shut from June 26 until further orders. However, the officer and cash counter in the institute will remain partially open from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association told its members that due to the increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Bengaluru, the KSCA management will temporarily shut down all sports sections until further notice. However, parcel food services from NMS canteen and available beverages will continue on old MRP rates till June 30, 2020.

Further, the Century Club in the city said that its executive committee will be closing all facilities in the club from June 25 to July 12 due to “massive rise in community transmission of COVID-19” and the increase in the number of containment zones in the city. “Only essential facilities like Foodworld, HOPCOMS, Apollo pharmacy, Fabric Spa and skeletal services of the office will remain open,” a notice from the club said. Bar parcel facilities will continue till June 30, 2020, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the KGA had suspended activities and closed its club premises after a member was found to be coronavirus positive. The member had come to the club to play golf on June 13. KGA added that the premises will be sanitised and disinfected immediately.

