KGA shuts golf course after member tests positive for coronavirus

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) suspended activities and shut down its club premises in Bengaluru after a member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A KGA official confirmed that the member who tested positive had played a round of golf at their premises on June 13 and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

There were around 50 golfers on the golf course on Tuesday when a siren went off around 11 am halting play at the KGA premises, Times of India reported.

After the patient's family informed the KGA of the member's condition, the club communicated to its members that the facility will be shut down as a precautionary measure.

"In view of a member having tested positive, as a precautionary measure, we are closing the club and golfing facilities with immediate effect for sanitization and disinfection," the message sent by KGA to its members stated. The club is helping trace the contacts of anyone who may have come in contact with the infected golfer including other members, caddies and staff members at the club.

The premises will also be sanitised and a decision on the resumption of activities will be taken later, Sportstar reported.

A month ago, KGA and other golf clubs including Prestige Golfshire and Eagleton were among the first sports facilities to be reopened after the lockdown restrictions had forced them to shut down in March.

The clubs had put several precautionary measures in place. Golf bags were sanitised on arrival, caddies were briefed about safety protocols, and disposable gloves were given for use. Physical distancing and hygiene protocols were followed in the clubs especially in the food and beverages area.

Eagleton and Prestige Golfshire will continue with golf activities by tightening the precautionary measures.

Bengaluru has reported 1505 COVID-19 cases so far including 996 active cases. Karnataka has reported as many as 9721 COVID-19 cases of which 3563 cases are active.