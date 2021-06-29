Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta zoo to reopen from July 1

With revised protocols, the Bannerghatta zoo, safari, butterfly park and animal rescue centre are set to reopen with an estimated carrying capacity of 8,000 visitors per day.

news Wildlife

After remaining shut for about 90 days due to the lockdown induced by the second wave of COVID-19, the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), including the zoo and animal safari, is set to reopen for visitors from Thursday, July 1. The BBP has revised its standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the state Health Department, which will be strictly followed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

While most of the protocols which were in place prior to the park’s closing on April 28 will be in place, BBP Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh said that specific additions have been made keeping in mind the intensity of the second wave. “Air-conditioned buses have not been approved by the health department. Apart from that, restaurants are expected to sell only packaged food so that people don’t have to sit and eat,” she told TNM.

A carrying capacity of around 8,000 visitors per day to the zoo has been estimated by officials. “The safari will have fewer visitors compared to the zoo and overcrowding will not be allowed. We will be marking each family as a group and mingling is prohibited to follow social distancing. We are prepared to welcome the visitors with all measures in place and no apprehension considering that we had a successful run post the first lockdown in 2020. More than five lakh people visited safely and we generated a revenue of 13.4 crore,” Singh said.

The park, which includes the zoo, safari, butterfly park and an animal rescue centre is spread over 732 hectares, and is home to more than 2,300 animals of 102 species. “This is a good opportunity for people in the city to get some breathing space in terms of physical, mental and social health. However, it is important to remember that safety measures should be taken by both sides,” she added.

Additionally, BBP on Monday, June 28, announced that the Central Zoo Authority of India had selected the park to host the 16th week of the Aazadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav, a programme to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. Under a campaign titled ‘Conservation to Co-existence: The People Connect’, the programme will give prominence to 75 zoos and 75 species over 75 weeks. From June 28 to July 4, the BBP will spread awareness on the Malabar Banded Swallowtail, which is a Schedule 1 protected species endemic to the Western Ghats.

“Butterflies play an important role in conserving and maintaining a balance in the ecosystem. Hence in this week-long programme, we invite everyone to join hands with Bannerghatta Biological Park to learn about these winged jewels and ways we can conserve them,” said the director in an official video. As part of the programme, an online webinar is scheduled to discuss the importance of the particular species. Online competitions including quiz, drawing, craft, photography and elocution will also be held.