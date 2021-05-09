Bengaluruâ€™s Banashankari crematorium to be closed for repairs for 10 days

Officials said that Banashankari crematorium will be shut only after the Sumanahalli facility, which was closed for repairs, reopens.

Bengaluruâ€™s Banashankari crematorium will be shut for repairs from May 11 to May 20, according to an official notification released by the BBMP South Zone on May 8. This, as Bengaluru continues to witness a high number of COVID-19 deaths and the authorities have been forced to restart open-air traditional crematoriums.

Bengaluru has been witnessing a huge increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths recently. The number of numbers in the city for the month of January, February, March and April stood at 66, 88,147 and 1,907, respectively. But, in just the first eight days of May, the city has recorded 1,239 COVID-19 deaths.

The need to repair the Banashankari facility comes, as the Sumanahalli facility is currently under repairs after reports said that the present increased demand has caused damage to the furnace. Similar issues were reported in Mysuru Road and Kudlu crematoriums too, The Hindu said. The report quoted an official saying that Banashankari crematorium will be shut only after the Sumanahalli facility is up.

For the purpose of cremation, BBMP has urged the public to use their helpline to streamline the process as crematorium staff and the civic body are struggling to cater to the crisis.

Line 1: 08022493202

Line 2: 08022493203

Mobile & Whatsapp: 8792162736

All cremation-related facilities have been made free of cost for COVID-19 victims by the BBMP in wake of the present crisis.

It was earlier reported that Banashankari and Medi Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur, Kengeri, Summanahalli, Peenya crematoriums will be used only for COVID-19 deaths. In another related order, the state government said only five people (from an earlier 20) will be allowed to attend the funeral of a COVID-19 victim, to avoid crowding.

Five other crematoriums which were designated as COVID-19 crematoriums in the city will now be used for the cremation of non-COVID-19 bodies, as well. TR Mills and Tavarekere open crematoriums, which have been opened by the BBMP during this crisis will also be used for other deceased, a recent order said.

The order also mentioned that all crematoriums will be under the watch of BBMP marshalls so that COVID-19 norms are followed, including compulsory use of PPE kits. The Zonal Commissioners have been asked to seek the help of respective DCPs in case the police are needed to curb crowds, enforce physical distancing and wearing of masks.